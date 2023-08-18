Principal, Shaun Strydom, said: “We are very proud of all our students who have worked extremely hard over the past two years. This cohort of students was impacted by the pandemic during their GCSE years & so for many, this will be their first exam season to complete. This is a tremendous achievement.

“I would also like to say thank you to our staff for the support & encouragement they have shown our students & for continuing to provide a high-quality learning experience despite the circumstances.

“Our dedicated team of staff work hard to ensure our students develop a love of learning as well as the provisions to strive, which has been reflected in their results. We will be available to provide support & assistance to all students that require it in the upcoming weeks & wish our students every success in the future.”

Blazej Puchala celebrates his outstanding results at Brooke Weston Academy

Our top-performing students include Sam Carr, James Cooper, Emily Cartwright, Grace Norman & Matthew Russell who collectively achieved 14 A* grades.

Sam is off to the University of Warwick to study Mathematics. Matthew is also going to the University of Warwick to study Medicinal Chemistry. Grace is hoping for a career in the Royal Airforce as an Intelligence Analyst & James has secured an apprenticeship with KPMG. All of these students have had an incredible experience at Brooke Weston & have made friends for life.

Blazej Puchala is going to the University of Cambridge to study Engineering after achieving 4 A*’s. Tilly West achieved 3 A*’s & an A & is off to the University of Oxford to study English Literature. Lilrose Kent achieved 3 A*’s & is going to the University of Cambridge to study History. Aaron Rawlins is going to the University of Cambridge to study Medicine. All of these students have worked exceptionally hard during their time at Brooke Weston & we are delighted for them.

Students also among the top performers include Kevin Krasniqi, Rufus Matthew, Tawona Chitiga & Louis Bereton who achieved a grade profile of A*/A grades. All 4 of these students are off to highly prestigious Universities. A large number of students achieved a grade profile consisting of A*, A & B grades, which is a tremendous achievement & many others achieved exceptional individual results.

Finn Short from Brooke Weston Academy

Over 90% of students this year are going on to university with the remainder opting for professional or vocational apprenticeships or gap years.

Some students have secured impressive apprenticeships with highly respected employers. Finn Short, who achieved 2 A*’s & 2 A’s, has secured an apprenticeship with RS Components whilst Luke Spinelli has secured an apprenticeship in Business Management with Amazon.