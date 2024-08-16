A Level results day: Wrenn students celebrate outstanding success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

School celebrates as students achieve results in line with last year, with 70% of all A-level grades at A-C and nearly half of all Vocational Grades at a D*-D.

Students and staff at Wrenn School part ofCreative Education Trust, are celebrating their A-level results today.

Students were particularly successful in Further Maths, Law, Applied Psychology, Computing, Physics, Art, ICT and Dance, demonstrating a real breadth of talent across the school. As well as excellent A-level results across the school, students who sat vocational qualifications also did incredibly well, with nearly half achieving the top grades of Distinction* and Distinction.

There were a tremendous amount of individual success stories and achievements to celebrate, including:

Bobbi Winter - A* (Maths), A (Physics), A (Further Maths), Distinction (Engineering)

Summer Halton - A (Law), A (Sociology), B (Psychology)

Rhea Tomaszewski - A (Law), A (Sociology), Distinction* (Applied Psychology)

Lauren Kelley - A* (Sociology), Distinction* (Applied Psychology), Distinction (Heath & Social Care)

Wrenn School went the extra mile to ensure all students had the support they needed, including:

providing extra revision sessions;

One-to-one tutoring and coaching;

exam preparation classes and courses;

additional wellbeing initiatives such as wellbeing walks, mindfulness courses and care from Bella the Therapy Dog;

Overall, students at Wrenn School continue to demonstrate the success they are capable of, providing inspiration for future year groups to come.

Laura Parker, Principal at Wrenn School said:

“Well done Year 13! We are so proud of you for all your hard work, and progress you have made over the last two years.

I want to say a huge thank you to all our staff for having such high expectations of the students and energy you have put into making sure all students achieve highly. I am also very grateful to all the parents and carers for all their support along the way.

Marc Jordan, Chief Executive of Creative Education Trust said:

“I am immensely grateful to our brilliant staff across all our schools for all the support they give our students and their dedication to helping them achieve their very best.

“I want to wish all our students the very best for their next steps. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you all.”