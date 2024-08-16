A Level results day: The Ferrers School students celebrate post-16 results
and live on Freeview channel 276
Head of Sixth Form at The Ferrers School, Helen Prince, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students. They worked so hard and several of our students had to contend with some challenging personal circumstances this year. The results are testament to the incredible work ethic of this cohort.”
Vice Principal at The Ferrers School, Esther Gray, added: “We are delighted that our students have secured their future pathways. Many are going to study undergraduate courses at university and others have secured apprenticeships in different career sectors.”
While students are heading to a range of destinations, a number have secured their chosen university courses including:
- Lucia: Royal Agricultural University – Equine Science and Business
- Molly: University of Northampton – Education Studies
- James: Norwich Arts – Acting
- Abi: De Montfort, Leicester – Paramedic Science
- Ethan: University of Bath – Sport and Exercise Science
- Ollie: University Campus of Football Business (UFCB)– Football Business and Media
Angela Smith, Principal of The Ferrers School, said: “We are proud of our students and wish them all continued success in the future. Our sixth form students and staff have worked incredibly hard and it is very rewarding to see their dedication pay off as students prepare to go on to university, apprenticeships or their chosen career. We would also like to thank the parents of our school community who have actively supported our work during their child’s time with us.”
This year group were the final cohort of The Ferrers School students to work as part of The East Northants College (TENC) - a local consortium of schools. The Ferrers Sixth Form is now a stand-alone post-16 provision working in collaboration with the 16 to 19 community in The Meridian Trust, drawing on the extensive knowledge and experience they bring.
Mark Woods, Chief Executive Officer at Meridian Trust, added: “It is brilliant to see such fantastic results at The Ferrers School. These results are a testament to the students’ hard work as well as the quality of education provided here. I wish all the students the very best in their future endeavours, whether that involves studying at university, completing apprenticeships, or entering the workforce directly.”
If you wish to join The Ferrers Sixth Form in September 2024, the school is holding an Open Evening on Thursday 7th November.
We invite prospective students to contact Mrs Helen Prince, Head of 6th Form, by email: [email protected]. The school can arrange tours prior to the evening, on request.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.