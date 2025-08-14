A Level Results Day 2025: Wrenn sixth form students secure top university places with outstanding results

Bohdan Bondar from Wrenn School

Students and staff at Wrenn School, part of Creative Education Trust, are celebrating exceptional A level, BTEC and vocational results today. 50% of students achieved A*-B grades, with many securing places at top universities, apprenticeships, and their chosen employment opportunities.

Students were particularly successful in Law, Biology, Business and Health and Social Care. In addition, outcomes in Performing Arts were excellent, with high proportions of students demonstrating a real breadth of talent.

These achievements reflect the hard work of students and the comprehensive support provided by the staff at the school, including:

Quality First Teaching with a relentless focus on the science of learning

Targeted academic mentoring and revision sessions

Wellbeing initiatives to support mental health and resilience

Attendance rewards and enrichment programmes which include Post 18 educational visits

Aspirational presentations from Wrenn Alumni

Jessica Siemiatkowska from Wrenn School

There were a tremendous amount of individual success stories and achievements to celebrate, including:

Dawid Durka – after sitting his A Levels a year early, achieved four A*s and will go on to University College London to study Engineering

Kade Hutchinson – achieved two A*s and two As and will go on to the University of Exeter to study Maths and Data Science

Amani Adam – achieved a D*, an A* and two As and will go on to study Law at the University of Nottingham

Kofi Tekyi – achieved a D*, two Bs and is going on to complete an apprenticeship at Grant Thornton.

Jessica Siemiatkowska – achieved two D*s, an A* and an A and is going on to study Management and Marketing at the University of Bath

Vaishvi Brahmbhatt- achieved a D*, an A and two Bs and is going to the University of Northampton to study Business

Student quotes:

Bohdan Bondar: "My time at Wrenn has been a journey of growth, not just academically but personally—I’ve gained confidence, resilience, and friendships. Every challenge became a lesson, and every lesson a stepping stone. As I move on to University to do Engineering, I carry Wrenn's spirit with me, ready to take on the world." Results: A B CC

Kofi Tekyi from Wrenn School

Dawid Durka: "During my time at Wrenn I was encouraged to take initiative, which led me to complete my exams a year early. With the support I received on my application, I was able to secure an offer to study Engineering at University.” Results: A*A*A*A*

Kofi Tekyi: “After attending Wrenn since Year 7, it has become less of a school and more of a home. By the end of my time I realised the teachers had become like friends who are always there to support, challenge, and inspire me. Wrenn has helped me grow not just academically, but personally too. From lessons to wider opportunities and experiences, I’ve learned the importance of working hard, respecting others, enjoying learning, navigating my future and never giving up. Thanks to everyone for all I have gained at Wrenn, I’m proud to be starting an apprenticeship in Audit at Grant Thornton.” Results: D*BB

Visheicaa Shah: "The staff and teachers at Wrenn sixth form really teach you to become independent and take you future into your own hands. You always know you have a support system to fall back on when things get tough. It really has been empowering." Results: A*AA , A* EPQ

Laura Parker, Principal at Wrenn School, said:

Visheicaa Shah from Wrenn School

“These results are a testament to our students’ determination and the high standards we set. We’re proud of every single one of them.

"Thank you to our brilliant staff and supportive families who have helped to make this success possible.”

Nicole McCartney, CEO of Creative Education Trust, added:

“Huge congratulations to all our Year 13 students! We are so proud of you for all you have achieved and for all your hard work and commitment.

“I am also immensely proud of our talented and dedicated staff for continually going above and beyond to support our students to achieve their potential.

“We wish all our students the very best for their exciting next steps, whether they are moving on to university, starting an apprenticeship or beginning their careers.”

Looking Ahead: A Sixth Form Built for the Future

This year’s results come as Wrenn School prepares to open two new buildings — including a dedicated sixth form space designed to support academic excellence and student wellbeing. With modern study spaces, a new dining room and common room, and tailored classrooms, the building reflects the school’s commitment to creating an environment where every learner can thrive.

Laura Parker, Principal at Wrenn School, said:

‘We are thrilled to be a first-choice secondary school in Wellingborough and to be heavily oversubscribed, filling our Year 7 cohort this year with all first-choice applications. With this, our new buildings will not only create space for the increasing size of our community, but further enhance our environment so we can continue to offer an excellent provision. I would like to thank our staff for their tireless work, our students for their commitment and our families for their constant support, all of which make Wrenn a wonderful school to be a part of, and as such enables Wrenn to go from strength to strength."