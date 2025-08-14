A-Level Results Day 2025: Wootton Park School celebrates outstanding Level 3 results

An exceptional performance all-round

Wootton Park School is proud to celebrate the achievements of its Year 13 students as they receive their Level 3 results today. A very strong performance all round, once again demonstrating the school’s commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Head of 6th Form Rob Kilcoyne said “We are incredibly proud of all our students and the progress they have made. Many will have a personal story of hard work, perseverance and dedication to their studies”. A special mention to those students who achieved top grades across the board:

Frankie – 4 A* grades

– 4 A* grades Nada – 4 A grades

– 4 A grades Iulian – 1 A*, 2 A grades

– 1 A*, 2 A grades Jessica – 1 A*, 2 A grades

– 1 A*, 2 A grades Jenna – 1 A*, 2 A grades, 1 Distinction*

– 1 A*, 2 A grades, 1 Distinction* Marian – 1 A*, 2 A grades

– 1 A*, 2 A grades Durvesh – 2 A*, 2 A grades

– 2 A*, 2 A grades Adam – 2 A*, 1 A grade

Executive Headteacher Dan Rosser congratulated the learners on their success: “We’re so pleased to be sharing your Level 3 results with you today—congratulations on everything you’ve achieved! You’ve worked incredibly hard, and we’re proud of all that you’ve accomplished, both inside and outside the classroom.”

Success all-round at Wootton Park School

These results reflect not only the dedication of our learners but also the hard work and support of our teaching staff, families, and wider school community.

As Wootton Park School continues to grow its sixth form provision, this year’s results provide a strong foundation for future success. We wish all our learners the very best as they take their next steps in higher education, apprenticeships, or employment.