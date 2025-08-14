A-Level Results Day 2025: Wootton Park School celebrates outstanding Level 3 results
Head of 6th Form Rob Kilcoyne said “We are incredibly proud of all our students and the progress they have made. Many will have a personal story of hard work, perseverance and dedication to their studies”. A special mention to those students who achieved top grades across the board:
- Frankie – 4 A* grades
- Nada – 4 A grades
- Iulian – 1 A*, 2 A grades
- Jessica – 1 A*, 2 A grades
- Jenna – 1 A*, 2 A grades, 1 Distinction*
- Marian – 1 A*, 2 A grades
- Durvesh – 2 A*, 2 A grades
- Adam – 2 A*, 1 A grade
Executive Headteacher Dan Rosser congratulated the learners on their success: “We’re so pleased to be sharing your Level 3 results with you today—congratulations on everything you’ve achieved! You’ve worked incredibly hard, and we’re proud of all that you’ve accomplished, both inside and outside the classroom.”
These results reflect not only the dedication of our learners but also the hard work and support of our teaching staff, families, and wider school community.
As Wootton Park School continues to grow its sixth form provision, this year’s results provide a strong foundation for future success. We wish all our learners the very best as they take their next steps in higher education, apprenticeships, or employment.