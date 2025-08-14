A-Level Results Day 2025: Wellingborough School celebrates outstanding success

With an impressive 99% pass rate and more than 35% of grades awarded at A* - A, this year’s results have impressed the entire Wellingborough School community, standing as a testament to the determination of this year’s cohort.
Behind such results lie personal stories, and the results will open doors to exciting futures, with students securing places at top universities, apprenticeships and careers across the UK.
This year’s results day also held special significance as it marked one of the final official engagements for Headmaster Andrew Holman. Surrounded by proud students, staff, and families, Mr Holman reflected on the achievements of the cohort:
“It has been an absolute pleasure to spend today with these excellent young people, who have worked so hard and deserve every bit of the success that has come to them. As well as their academic accomplishments, they have contributed so much to our community in their time at Wellingborough, and have led the School in the past year with empathy and drive. We wish them the very best for the future, and I know they would wish to join me in thanking the staff here, whose selfless dedication to the welfare and development of our students is second to none.”
The celebrations today will be a fitting tribute to his leadership and the legacy he leaves at Wellingborough School.
