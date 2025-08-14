A-Level Results Day 2025: Students celebrate outstanding success at Quinton House

Their dedication has opened doors to some of the UK’s most prestigious universities and competitive degree programmes. Our students will now embark on an inspiring range of courses, from Law and Pharmacy to Biomedical Engineering, Business Management, Bio-veterinary Science and Marine Biology. They have secured places at top universities including the University of Warwick, UCL, and Loughborough University.

Our subject performance has once again demonstrated exceptional consistency this year, with standout achievements across all core disciplines:

Mathematics – An outstanding 75% of students achieved A/A*, with 100% attaining A–C*.

English – 83% achieved A–C*, with an impressive value-added uplift of +0.3 above predicted grades.

Physics – A perfect 100% of students attained A/A grades*.

History – 100% achieved A–C*, supported by an exceptional value-added uplift of +0.5.

These results reflect both the unwavering dedication of our students and the consistently high quality of teaching across the school.

Standout achievements include:

Isabelle W – Achieved Chemistry A, Further Mathematics A, Mathematics A*, and Physics A, and will study Engineering at the University of Warwick.

Ryan A – Secured Biology A, Chemistry A, Mathematics A and will study Chemical Engineering (with placement year) at Loughborough University.

Ewa B – Gained History A, Mathematics A, Physics A and will study Biomedical Engineering at UCL (University College London).

Charlotte P – Achieved on average 2 grades higher than predicted having joined us in Year 12 and competing on the international stage for cheerleading, during her studies.

Headteacher Mr Muskin said:

“These results are a testament to our students’ determination, resilience, and ambition. They have not only excelled academically but have shown the character and drive to thrive in their chosen paths. We couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.”

From the lecture halls of Russell Group universities to innovative new courses across the UK, our Class of 2025 is ready to lead the way to shape the future.

1 . Contributed Students celebrate their A Level with their families at QHS. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Isabelle W commences her studies at Warwick University after achieving an incredible A*AAA. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Ryan A embarks on a Chemical Engineering degree at a top Russell Group university having secured AAA grades. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Students celebrate with their families at QHS. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales