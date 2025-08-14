A-Level Results Day 2025: St Thomas Becket Catholic School celebrates best ever results

Our staff are on hand to help support and guide all students as they look ahead to confirm future plans. We have a number of students accepting university places, others are heading into apprenticeships or employment. Exciting times ahead for all!

“Our young people should be extremely proud of their results. This success is the result of the commitment and hard work that students have demonstrated throughout the Sixth Form. Everyone at the school has remained committed and worked hard to give our students the greatest chance of success.

I speak on behalf of all staff at TBCS when I say that we are incredibly proud of their achievements. We are very excited to see them take their next steps into higher education, employment or apprenticeships and look forward to watching them flourish and achieve their potential. I hope students can now celebrate their deserved success and enjoy some time with family and friends.” (Paul McCahill, Headteacher)

We are thrilled and proud to report our best A level results in 18 years!

All of our students continuing their education have secured their places at their chosen Universities including Oxford, Bristol, Durham, Nottingham, Warwick, Cardiff, Loughborough and Birmingham. 33% of students will be attending a Russell Group University.

There have been significant improvements and successes across all subjects in the Sixth Form, whereby 37% of A-Level grades achieved were A*-A and 68% of BTEC grades achieved were Distinction and Distinction*. In Art, Further Maths, Geography, and Italian all grades achieved were 100% A* - C. The average grade across all subjects has risen again this year to a B.

Further subject successes achieved include:

75% A*-C grades in Physics

90% A*-C grades in Maths

91% A*-C grades in Sociology

93% Dist*- Dist grades in Business

100% A-B grades in Art and Design

100% A*-A grades in Further Maths

Some individual successes include:

Marshall Haughton who achieved an A* in English Literature, an A in Sociology and an A in Fine Art.Marshall has achieved a place at Lincoln College, University of Oxford to read English Language and Literature.

who achieved an A* in English Literature, an A in Sociology and an A in Fine Art.Marshall has achieved a place at Lincoln College, University of Oxford to read English Language and Literature. Romeo Poci secured A*s in Further Maths and Maths, and an A in Physics.He is going off to study Civil Engineering at the University of Bristol.

secured A*s in Further Maths and Maths, and an A in Physics.He is going off to study Civil Engineering at the University of Bristol. Sheila Numfor who achieved A*s in Further Maths and Maths and an A in Physics.She has achieved a place at the University of Warwick to study MORSE (Mathematics, Operational Research, Statistics and Economics).

who achieved A*s in Further Maths and Maths and an A in Physics.She has achieved a place at the University of Warwick to study MORSE (Mathematics, Operational Research, Statistics and Economics). Jakub Janiewicz achieved an A* in Sociology, Distinction* in Business and an A in Criminology.

achieved an A* in Sociology, Distinction* in Business and an A in Criminology. Andrzej Sanayi achieved an A* in Maths and As in Physics and Chemistry and is moving on to study Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Bristol.

Victoria Donovan, Head of Sixth Form, commented:

“I am incredibly proud of our Year 13 students and the outstanding A Level and BTEC results they have achieved this year. These outcomes are a testament not only to their determination, focus, and high levels of motivation, but also to the tireless support and expertise of their subject teachers.”

“What makes this cohort truly remarkable, however, goes far beyond their grades. Over their time in the Sixth Form, they have demonstrated resilience in the face of challenges, courtesy and kindness towards others, and a genuine commitment to our school community. They have been excellent role models, showing themselves to be caring, determined, and inspiring ambassadors for both the Sixth Form and the school as a whole.”

“They should be immensely proud of all they have accomplished, both academically and personally. I am excited to see the bright futures ahead of them, and I have no doubt that they will go on to make a positive difference in whatever paths they choose.”

If you are looking to join our VI form, please get in touch to arrange a visit (Tel 01604 493211) or take a look at our website Thomas Becket Catholic School - Sixth Form to see what we can offer you.

1 . Contributed St Thomas Becket Catholic School celebrates best ever results Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed St Thomas Becket Catholic School celebrates best ever results Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed St Thomas Becket Catholic School celebrates best ever results Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed St Thomas Becket Catholic School celebrates best ever results Photo: Submitted Photo Sales