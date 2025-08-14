A Level Results Day 2025: Proud moment for Weston Favell Academy as students excel in A Levels

The Academy takes great delight in celebrating another year of strong results. Many pupils have secured excellent grades and are now ready to progress to university, employment or apprenticeship opportunities – achievements which reflect their dedication and hard work.

Todd Johnson, Executive Principal at Weston Favell Academy, said: “Our students have worked so diligently this year and have produced results they should be incredibly proud of. We know all our students have positive plans for next year and we are excited to see what they go on to achieve, and look forward to hearing about their future careers and activities, as they make their way in the world.”