A-Level Results Day 2025: Oxbridge and Russell Group places for Northampton Academy's students

Northampton Academy results see improvements across the board compared with 2024. Students secure top university places and apprenticeships, including at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge and a host of other impressive institutions.

Students and staff at Northampton Academy are celebrating an impressive set of A Level results today, with students confirming their places at top universities.

The school’s Sixth Form has seen improvements in their results across the board since last summer, notably in the rate of the highest possible grades. This year, 37% of all entries were awarded the top A* or A grades, unlocking even greater opportunities for Sixth Formers as they secure their next steps.

As a credit to their hard work, students performed well across all subjects, and individuals have secured places to study a range of courses, such as Physics, Law and Geography at top institutions.

Among the standout success stories of the day, a number of Year 13 students all achieved top grades. This includes:

- Elliot Woods, who achieved three A*s in Government and Politics, Psychology and Sociology. With these grades, he has been accepted to read Law at Girton College, University of Cambridge;

-Daniel del Aguila Morales, who achieved three A*s in Computer Science, Maths and Further Maths and has a place at Keble College, University of Oxford to read Mathematics and Computer Science;

-Zion Johnson, who achieved three A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics, and is going to the University of Warwick to study Physics;

-Jesse Haria, who also achieved three A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics, and will be attending The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) to study Mathematics and Economics;

-Olivia Dunn, who achieved three A*s in Geography, Psychology and Sociology, will be reading Geography at the University of Birmingham;

-Denisa Zaharia, who achieved three As in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and will study Medicine at the University of Sheffield.

Sixth Form student Elliott said:

“I appreciate all that the staff at this school have done for me – I am grateful for all the support and hard work from all the Sixth Form staff.”

Daniel, who will be attending the University of Oxford, said:

“Huge thanks to Mr Dunkley and Mrs Pipkin, as well as the rest of the staff at Northampton Academy for all their encouragement and support.”

Zion, who secured his university of choice, said:

“Thank you to all the teachers and the school for their support and I’m so grateful to have got this far.”

Jesse, who has secured a place at LSE, said:

“Thanks to Northampton Academy for helping me these last seven years. I never felt lost or misguided due to the support provided to me, I’ll be forever grateful.”

Another student collecting her results, Olivia, said:

“I am so grateful for the support that Northampton Academy gave me to help me achieve 3 A*s.”

Owen Jones, Principal of Northampton Academy, said:

“Seeing our Sixth Formers achieve so highly and secure places at their destinations of choice has been hugely gratifying for us as teachers, in particular as we understand the path that each has taken to thrive and excel.

“Today’s outcomes are a testament to the hard work, dedication and resilience our students have shown over the course of their studies and indeed over many years. We are proud that our students have achieved some excellent outcomes but also that they have demonstrated such brilliant attitudes and attributes that will serve them long beyond our school.

“I know I speak for colleagues when I wish each and every one of our Year 13s the very best in their next steps. Likewise, I am grateful for everything our staff do each day to help our students succeed – achievements like today’s would not be possible without their tireless efforts.”