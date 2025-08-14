A-Level Results Day 2025: Northampton School for Girls celebrates outstanding post-16 success

We are delighted that over 80% of our Year 13 students will be taking up places at universities across the country, with more than four in five securing their firm choice. The remaining students are embarking on prestigious professional and vocational apprenticeships, each pathway marking the start of a wonderful new chapter in their journeys.

Cristina Taboada-Naya, Headteacher, said:

“We are immensely proud of the impressive achievements of our Year 13 students. The 2025 Post-16 results are a testament to the work ethic, determination and talent of this remarkable cohort, and to the dedication of our exceptional staff and governors.

Alongside their academic attainment, these students have excelled far beyond the classroom, representing NSG at a national level in music, and on both national and international stages in sport. They have also made a real difference within our school and the wider community, leading environmental initiatives and charity projects with passion and commitment.

We will miss this group dearly and wish them every success and happiness in the adventures that lie ahead.”

Claire Green, Director of Sixth Form, added:

“This exceptional cohort has been a joy to work with and a true inspiration to our school community. They have embraced every opportunity with enthusiasm, determination and a clear sense of purpose, embodying our #RoleModels ethos throughout their time at NSG.

Their ambition and commitment have led to a truly impressive array of Post-18 destinations – from leading universities and prestigious apprenticeships to exciting career opportunities. We are so proud of all they have accomplished and confident they will continue to shine.

We are grateful to our dedicated Sixth Form staff team for their unwavering support, and we look forward to welcoming many of our Class of 2025 back as part of our thriving Alumni network in the years ahead.”

