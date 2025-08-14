A-Level Results Day 2025: Northampton School for Boys celebrate excellent results

Post 16 students at Northampton School for Boys have received a strong set of results, maintaining the four-year trend at the school of outstanding achievement at A Level / BTEC.

Richard Bernard, Headteacher of NSB, said: ‘The 2025 Post 16 results pay testament to the excellent work ethic and ability of this cohort of students and to the incredible hard work of the staff and governors. These impressive results ensure that our outgoing students have a strong academic foundation for university / employment going forward.’

The attainment highlights include, well over a third of all entries achieving an A* / A Grade and two thirds of all entries gaining an A*-B. For the fourth year running, the average grade for each of the 781 A Level entries sat by NSB students is above the B grade threshold. In the BTEC Sport qualification, all the students secured a minimum of 3 Distinctions (equivalent to 3 Grade As) and two students secured the highest result possible - D*D*D* (equivalent to 3 A*s). Year 12 Maths A Level and EPQ Grades were also outstanding.

13 students achieved a minimum of 3 A* Grades at A Level with 4 students securing 4 straight Grade A*. Almost a third of the whole A Level cohort - 77 students - achieved an A Level Grade average of AAB.

Two of our Oxbridge students, going on to study Medicine

We are delighted that such a large number of NSB students – 15 - will be reading Medicine / Dentistry / Veterinary Science at university next year (including 3 students at Cambridge) and 6 further students have secured a place at Oxbridge. Sophie McMenamin (Geography), Elena Davies (Medicine), Josh Obi (Medicine) and Jasmine Campion (Veterinary Medicine) have firm offers from Cambridge and Alessandra Busico (Law with French Law) and Soham Yelwande (English Language and Literature) will study at Oxford.

Sarah Bradley-Brophy - Deputy Head - Director of 6th Form said, "Once again, it is such a joy to celebrate the incredible achievements of every single one of our Sixth Form students. Whether heading to university, starting a degree apprenticeship, stepping into employment, taking a gap year, or pursuing other exciting opportunities, each student has worked with dedication, resilience, and passion and we could not be prouder.

This year, over 250 NSB students have received university offers, with more than half securing places at prestigious Russell Group universities and music conservatoires, including on some of the UK’s most competitive courses, what an amazing accomplishment! Students who just missed out by a grade or two are already engaging positively with the clearing process and will secure excellent places in the coming days.

Beyond university pathways, we are equally proud of the many students embarking on employment, gap years, and highly prestigious degree apprenticeships, achievements that reflect both ambition and readiness for the wider world.

Some of our Oxbridge and straight A* Students

None of this success would be possible without the extraordinary dedication, care, and expertise of our NSB teaching and support staff. Their unwavering commitment both academically and pastorally ensures that every student has the guidance and encouragement to follow the path that is right for them. These results are a celebration of our whole school community, and I am so excited to see what the future holds for this inspiring group of young people."

Mr Bernard added, ‘the Year 13 cohort backed up their excellent academic attainment with outstanding achievements outside of the classroom in sport, music, dance and drama. They were a group of students who had an excellent influence on the school, embracing the vast range of opportunities that the school had to offer as well as operating as aspirational role models for our younger students. I wish all our leavers the very best of luck in their next steps and long-term futures.’

Standout Year 13 performers for A Level and BTEC Sport include:

4A* at A Level: Wasif Ahmed, Elena Davies, Josh Obi, Paris Vala

3A* Minimum at A Level: Jasmine Campion, Leona Halawani-Rendina, Kayan Ranina, Harry Salaman, Emily Thompson, Mihir Kandi, Bayley Northern, Sheli Patel, Kaitlyn Smyth

D*D*D* at BTEC Sport: Fintan Renihan, Josh Sothcott