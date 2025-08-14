A-Level Results Day 2025: Moulton School celebrates excellent results

Moulton School students celebrate success!

Moulton School celebrated exceptional A Level results this morning as students, accompanied by parents and guardians, gathered to collect their grades in an atmosphere of excitement and collective congratulations.

MSSC has achieved its highest ever number of students gaining places at their first-choice universities, marking a significant milestone in the institution's academic excellence.

Mrs Dedman, Head of Sixth Form, expressed her immense pride in the cohort's achievements: "This is my first year at Moulton and I could not be prouder of the effort, commitment and hard work that our young people have demonstrated. They truly deserve the success they have achieved and will undoubtedly go on to do great things! I am thrilled to be working at the school and look forward to working with our new cohort of young people."

The results showcase several notable outstanding individual achievements across various subjects, reflecting the dedication of both students and teaching staff throughout what has been a wonderful year where 20% of all entries were A*-B:

Fabian Kempeneer achieved A*AA, William Parsons celebrated A*A*A*, Ethan Swallow achieved A*AA, Owen Varrier earned AAA. and Thomas Standbridge celebrated AAA.

"Whatever their destination, staff wish them all the very best for their future endeavours and successes," added Mr Murphy, Acting Headteacher. "This exceptional group of students will now embark on diverse pathways, with destinations spanning the country from Edinburgh to Exeter and beyond. While many will be heading to University, others have chosen apprenticeships or gap year opportunities, demonstrating the varied routes to success available to today's students.

These outstanding results are a testament to the high-quality education and support provided by Moulton School's dedicated teaching team, the hard work and determination shown by this year's A level students, and the unwavering commitment of parents and guardians who have supported their young people throughout their academic journey.