A-Level Results Day 2025: Malcolm Arnold Academy students delighted with their success this year

Archie Smith achieved A*, A and B and is going to the University of Leicester to read Law.

David Ross Education Trust celebrate 'excellent' Year 13 Results. Students and staff are celebrating at Malcolm Arnold Academy today, part of the David Ross Education Trust, as sixth formers open their A Level and vocational results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The year 13s sat their examinations earlier this year, in May and June, with students finding out today where their results will take them next.

Students across the country will have faced some disruption to their education over the past five years and Malcolm Arnold Academy is proud of all the hard work and dedication students and staff have shown. Additional support has included subject targeted interventions, revision sessions and the use of student learning platforms such as Up Learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This extra effort put in by staff and students is reflected today, as many students receive their confirmed offers for university and apprenticeship places.

Adam Czapelski achieved A*, two As and a B and is going to study Computer Science at the University of Birmingham

Damian Namsons has been offered a place at Oxford University to study Physics after achieving an incredible 4 A* grades in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. Reflecting on his results he said he was very grateful for the support provided to him over the years at Malcolm Arnold Academy; particularly his teachers within the Maths Department. He also said it was ‘a relief to finally have his results confirmed’ and although ‘nervous’ about this next step, he is ‘exceptionally excited’.

In addition, Adam Czapelski will be heading to the University of Birmingham to pursue Computer Science having achieved an A*, two As, and a B grade. Adam was relieved that the ‘stress was now over’, and now will be spending his summer looking into all of the opportunities that Birmingham has to offer.

Also heading to the University of Birmingham, is Elizabeth Salter, who was delighted to have been offered a place to study Geography. Having achieved 2 A grades and a B, she was keen to thank her ‘incredible’ Geography teacher who supported her every step of the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Smith, who achieved an A*, A and B, will be reading Law at the University of Leicester and will now take the rest of the summer to relax with friends and family. Again, he feels ‘proud of his own and everyone else’s achievements’.

Damian Namsons achieved four A*s and is going to Oxford University to study Physics

Malcolm Arnold Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 36 primary and secondary schools with a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding extra-curricular opportunities to students.

Miss Clare Berry, Principal at Malcolm Arnold Academy said:

“We are incredibly proud of all our Year 13 students and their achievements. Some students have achieved exceptionally well, many have gained places at university, and we are proud that some students have achieved well in the face of adversity. As an academy, we have seen an improvement in our average grade, average points score and grade measures at A*-A, A*-B, A*-C and A*-E, with 18% of all grades at A*-A and 70% of all grades achieved at A*-C. These results are a testament to their hard work, the support of their families, and the dedication of our teaching staff. We wish our students the very best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”

Ms Megan Morris, Executive Principal at Malcolm Arnold Academy said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so incredibly proud of our students and staff at MAA 6th Form. Behind every excellent grade is an individual with a dream destination, their hard work to get there and the team around them that supported them, all of the way. It’s a privilege to be part of young people’s origin stories.”

Stuart Burns, CEO at DRET, said:

“Very many congratulations to all our students as they get their results today. These excellent grades reflect the hard work and dedication that both our wonderful students and their teachers have put in.

“All of us at DRET wish our year 13s great success in whatever they choose to do next, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship, work or travel.”