A-Level Results Day 2025: Kingsthorpe College students achieve outstanding A-Level results Post-16 learners celebrate exceptional achievements with strong performance across all subjects
Exceptional Individual Achievements
This year's standout performers demonstrate the breadth and quality of education at Kingsthorpe College:
Zack Tarry - A* in English Language, A in Geography, A in History and B in the Extended Project Qualification
Erin Kinnear - Distinction in Drama, A in English Language and B in English Literature
Luke Davighi -A in Financial Studies, A in Photography and B in Psychology
Tyrese Chowdhry -Distinction * in Business Studies, A in Financial studies, B in Sociology and B in Core Maths
Diverse Pathways to Success
The Class of 2025's achievements reflect the college's comprehensive approach to post-16 education, with students progressing to an impressive range of destinations:
University Progressions:
- Psychology
- Law
- Politics and International relations
- Mental Heal Nursing
- Accounting and Finance
- Neuro Science
- Zoology
Career Pathways:
- High-quality apprenticeships, particularly in Finance and Business sectors
- Direct employment opportunities in professional roles
Leadership Reflections
Sharan Matharu, Headteacher, commented: "These excellent results are a testament to both our students' determination and our teachers' unwavering commitment. We could not be prouder of the KC Class of 2025 as they embark on their exciting futures."
Abbie Mellor, Head of Year 13, added: "This summer's results showcase not just academic excellence, but the resilience and dedication our students have demonstrated throughout their studies. The diverse range of university courses and career pathways they've secured reflects our commitment to nurturing individual talents and ambitions. Whether progressing to Russell Group universities, specialist institutions, or entering the professional world, each student is equipped for success."
Opportunities Still Available
Kingsthorpe College continues to welcome applications for September 2025, offering both traditional A-Level programmes and innovative vocational courses designed to meet diverse career aspirations.