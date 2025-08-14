A-Level Results Day 2025: Kingsthorpe College students achieve outstanding A-Level results Post-16 learners celebrate exceptional achievements with strong performance across all subjects

By Sharan Matharu
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 11:40 BST
Students at Kingsthorpe College are celebrating today following the release of outstanding A-Level and vocational qualification results. The school's commitment to personalised learning pathways has delivered remarkable success, with strong A*-B grades maintaining the high standards achieved in previous years.

Exceptional Individual Achievements

This year's standout performers demonstrate the breadth and quality of education at Kingsthorpe College:

Zack Tarry - A* in English Language, A in Geography, A in History and B in the Extended Project Qualification

Kingsthorpe A Level Success
Kingsthorpe A Level Success

Erin Kinnear - Distinction in Drama, A in English Language and B in English Literature

Luke Davighi -A in Financial Studies, A in Photography and B in Psychology

Tyrese Chowdhry -Distinction * in Business Studies, A in Financial studies, B in Sociology and B in Core Maths

Diverse Pathways to Success

The Class of 2025's achievements reflect the college's comprehensive approach to post-16 education, with students progressing to an impressive range of destinations:

University Progressions:

  • Psychology
  • Law
  • Politics and International relations
  • Mental Heal Nursing
  • Accounting and Finance
  • Neuro Science
  • Zoology

Career Pathways:

  • High-quality apprenticeships, particularly in Finance and Business sectors
  • Direct employment opportunities in professional roles

Leadership Reflections

Sharan Matharu, Headteacher, commented: "These excellent results are a testament to both our students' determination and our teachers' unwavering commitment. We could not be prouder of the KC Class of 2025 as they embark on their exciting futures."

Abbie Mellor, Head of Year 13, added: "This summer's results showcase not just academic excellence, but the resilience and dedication our students have demonstrated throughout their studies. The diverse range of university courses and career pathways they've secured reflects our commitment to nurturing individual talents and ambitions. Whether progressing to Russell Group universities, specialist institutions, or entering the professional world, each student is equipped for success."

Opportunities Still Available

Kingsthorpe College continues to welcome applications for September 2025, offering both traditional A-Level programmes and innovative vocational courses designed to meet diverse career aspirations.

