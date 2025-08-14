A-level results day 2025: 'Incredible A Level outcomes for The Duston School'

The Duston School

Today’s Post 16 outcomes represent a record best ever set of A Level results in the school’s history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2019 we have achieved stellar outcomes and with each year we have incrementally and systematically achieved a best ever set of results but today’s outcomes are different; they go from stellar to interstellar for the school.

The headline attainment measures are the best ever by some considerable distance, with a best ever A*/A; A*-B and A*-C set of outcomes. The average point score for the school will be significantly above national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All key student sub groups have made positive progress and the overall progress score for our A Level outcomes will be strong. A significant number of pupils have achieved grade profiles of straight A/A* grades in all of their subjects and a number of pupils have achieved straight A* grades in all of their A Level qualifications.

In equal measure our vocational outcomes are the second strongest set of results that the school has ever achieved, with pupils achieving an average grade of a Distinction+.

Today’s results ensure that the Sixth Form provision at The Duston School remains one of the highest performing schools in the country. It is representative of what working hard, consistently and routinely attending school and being taught exceptionally well can achieve.

Our students go into the adult world equipped with the ultimate gift that we could have given them, namely a quality set of Post 16 outcomes that will allow them to unlock the doors to the next steps in their lives. Many of our pupils are going on to highly competitive universities, including Oxbridge, and on to highly sought after degree apprenticeships.

I am hugely proud of the students and the staff. The dreams and aspirations of the students have been made a reality.