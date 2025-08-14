A-level results day 2025: Hard work pays off as Northampton College students secure ‘exceptional’ results

Northampton College students have “reaped the rewards of months of dedication”, with impressive results proving that hard work pays off.

The College saw 100% pass rates for Level 3 students on technical hair and beauty programmes, gaining the skills needed to progress directly into the workplace. Meanwhile, 100% of students completing their T Level in Early Years and Education achieved a Merit, meeting the national shortage in the trained workforce for the childcare sector.

There were strong results in AS Levels, with a 100% pass rate in History (76% A-C) and Media Studies (81% A-C), while there was also a 100% pass rate for students in the first year of their T Level programmes in Design, Surveying and Planning and Digital Support.

Principal of Northampton College, Jason Lancaster, said: “We are delighted to have seen another exceptional performance from our ambitious Level 3 students.

“As a high-performing college, we set high expectations of our students, making sure they always attend their classes regularly and punctually and instilling a culture of excellence.

“I am really pleased to see our students reap the rewards of months of hard work and dedication, securing results that will allow them to progress onto further studies or job roles, where they will make an immediate impression in the workplace. It’s also a fitting reward for our teaching staff, who have put in so much time and effort to help students achieve these excellent grades.”

Other highlights from today’s results include a 100% pass rate in BTEC L3 Extended Diplomas in Civil Engineering, Travel and Tourism, Forensic and Criminal Investigation.

The Level 3 Metal Fabricator apprenticeship also enjoyed a 100% achievement rate, including Daniel McMillan who won Gold at the national World Skills competition earlier this year.

For Level 2 programmes, there was a 100% pass rate in the Extended Diplomas in Health and Social Care, HGV maintenance and repair and counselling skills for adult students

For anyone completing Level 3 courses who does not plan to go to university this year, the College has several university-level study options, including HNDs in a range of arts and STEM subjects.

For more information on Northampton College, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk

