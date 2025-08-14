A-Level Results Day 2025: Guilsborough Academy Sixth Form celebrate excellent set of results

Josh, Harry, and Arthur celebrate their excellent results with Mr Mills.

Guilsborough Academy Sixth Form are once again celebrating an excellent set of A Level and Level 3 BTEC results which have enabled our students to successfully progress onto a wide range of ambitious next steps.

Simon Frazer, Principal stated “these results represent the success which comes from the determination of our amazing students and wonderful staff. Our students are rightly proud of their achievements, and we wish them well in their next steps; they have opened doors to adventures yet to be imagined. For the staff, the positive outcomes are a reflection of their dedication and hard work.”

Mariella Burditt, Josh Eyton-Jones, Harry Railton and Arthur Tilt all achieved A*A*A. Isabella Hunt achieved A*A*B, and Beth Barker, Baylee Hilton and Hermione Williams all achieved A*AA. All are progressing on to their first choice universities, including The University of Edinburgh, universities of Warwick, Leeds and Birmingham, and Kent and Medway Medical School.

This year’s selected recipient of a scholarship fund to support book purchases at university, Olivia Joyce, achieved AAC and is progressing on to study Social Work at Coventry University.

98.5% of students who applied to university have achieved a place at their firm or insurance choice, with the vast majority of those being their first preference. Students have also secured places on competitive degree apprenticeships including with Rolls Royce and the MoD, are joining the RAF and Army, or are planning exciting gap years to travel and gain experience in fields such as midwifery, before applying to university next year.

Dean Mills, Director of Sixth form and Assistant Principal overseeing Careers Education, emphasised: “We are proud of the efforts of all our students to achieve their best in their exams. They are all able to access next steps that will allow them to pursue successful futures and careers of their choice. We look forward to adding them to our wide pool of alumni supporters who return to share their stories and inspire the next generations of students behind them.”