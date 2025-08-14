A-Level Results Day 2025: Elizabeth Woodville School celebrates success

This year, 58 students completed their A-levels, with students achieving well in Mathematics, English Literature and Philosophy and Ethics. In addition, students in our vocational subjects performed exceptionally well, particularly in Health and Social Care and Business Studies.

Standout Achievements

Notable achievements came from students such as Alex M who is enrolling at Birmingham University to read History after achieving a Distinction *, A and a B in Business Studies, History and Sociology. Harry H achieved a Distinction * in Business Studies, an A grade in Financial Studies and a B grade in A-Level Mathematics and will be attending Loughborough University to study Business Analytics. Further notable achievements came from Georgia H, who achieved an A grade in Fine Art, a B grade in A-Level Mathematics and a B grade in Psychology and she will be studying Architecture at Liverpool University. Freddie H also achieved a Distinction * in Business Studies, an A grade in Financial Studies and a C grade in Geography and has enrolled in Sports Management at Loughborough University. Special mention must also go to Ella M who, alongside her other courses, completed Applied Business Studies in one year, achieving an amazing Distinction * grade.

Emma Reed (Headteacher, Roade Campus) and Hannah Jones (Headteacher, Deanshanger Campus) said:

“We are incredibly proud of our students, who have shown real resilience, dedication and ambition throughout their studies.”

Head of Sixth Form, Gavin Martin, added:

"It has been an absolute privilege to work with such a committed and inspiring group of young people. They have shown determination, positivity and a real zest for learning, and today’s results are a reflection of all that effort. I am especially proud that EWS students have secured their first choice destinations at a rate that is 10% above the current national average. We are excited to see the incredible paths they will take next, whether that’s university, apprenticeships, or the world of work and we couldn’t be more proud of them."