A-Level Results Day 2025: Caroline Chisholm School celebrates outstanding success

Sami (left) achieved A*, A*, A*, and Thomas (right) achieved A*, A*, A*, A*

Year 13 students at Caroline Chisholm School marked their A-Level achievements in the company of their peers, dedicated teachers, and supportive families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistant Principal of Caroline Chisholm School with oversight of KS5, Miss Aless Cambio, shares: “It is always special to celebrate our students’ A Level Results on-site, seeing their success first hand, surrounded by their friends and families. Our Year 13 cohort have performed incredibly well in their results, with 77% of grades achieved at A Level being A*-C, and over 40% of students securing a place at Russell Group Universities.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce that four of our students have been successful in gaining renowned Oxbridge placements. Isabel Langley and Maia Golea will both be studying Natural Sciences at the University of Cambridge, and Alexandru Burada secured his place at the University of Oxford, studying English Language and Literature. Rohini Mistry achieved a place at the University of Oxford but opted to study Mechanical Engineering at University of Manchester. These outstanding achievements reflect their incredible talent, and commitment to learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Assistant Principal, I could not be more proud of the remarkable achievements of our Sixth Form students. Their success is a reflection not only of their hard work, resilience and determination, but also of the support from our dedicated staff and the encouragement of their families. They have been wonderful role models for younger students and have contributed so much to our school community. We send them forward with our warmest congratulations and every confidence that they will continue to thrive and make a positive impact in the world.”

Assistant Principal Miss Cambio and KS5 Director Mr Cole, pictured with Head Students Maia and Rohini

Early indications reveal that over 70% of our students have successfully achieved their first-choice university placements. Notable successes from the cohort include,

Two medics - Sarang Shankar who will study Medicine at Keele, with grades A, B, B and Harry Fidler studying Medicine at Birmingham University, with grades A, A, A.

Gracie Atkins, securing her place at Oxford Brookes University studying Children’s Nursing with grades D*, A, A.

Rory Bates studying Mathematics at University of Manchester with grades A*, A*, A.

Sami Ercan, studying Maths with Data Science at London School of Economics with grades A*, A*, A*.

Maia Golea, studying Natural Sciences at the University of Cambridge with grades A*, A*, A*, A*.

Thomas Grimshaw securing a perfect set of A*, A*, A*, A*, who will be re-applying for 2026 after a gap year.

Isabel Langley studying Natural Sciences at the University of Cambridge with grades A*, A*, A*, A*.

Thomas McLaughlin studying Actuarial Mathematics at University of Leeds with grades A* A* A.

Rohini Mistry studying Mechanical Engineering at University of Manchester with grades A* A* A A.

Key Stage 5 Director, Mr Tom Cole, adds: “Myself and the Sixth Form Team are incredibly proud of our students, their outstanding results are a testament to their hard work over the last two years. Their dedication and commitment have enabled the vast majority of them to progress on to their desired destinations, we wish them the very best for the future, they have been an absolute pleasure, and we know they will go on to great success!"