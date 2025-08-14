A-Level results day 2025: Bosworth Independent School celebrates outstanding results

Bosworth Independent School is proud to announce another year of exceptional A Level achievements. Over a third of all grades were A*–A, with a 5% rise in A* grades compared to last year.

Standout subject performances include:

  • Almost 50% of Maths grades at A*–A
  • 50% of Physics grades at A*–A
  • Two-thirds of Psychology grades at A*
  • 100% Geography grades were A* to A
  • 100% of Further Maths grades at A*–B.

Headteacher Tony Oulton said: "These results are a testament to our students’ dedication, resilience, and passion for learning. I congratulate each of them on their success and thank our outstanding staff for their tireless commitment and support throughout the year."

