News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out

A-Level results day 2022: 'Congratulations to all of our students' says Magdalen College School head teacher

Another of the county schools has been delighted with the A-Level results received this week and chose to comment on the “turbulent” times the cohort has had

By Debbie Murphy
Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:45 am

A school in Brackley is celebrating “remarkable” A-Level results, despite “turbulent” times.

Having missed their GCSEs due to the pandemic, these were the first public exams for students at Magdalen College School.

Many students have gained places at their chosen universities and apprentices, and are now looking forward to their next steps.

School Exams

Most Popular

Ian Colling head teacher said: “My thanks are offered to the staff for their hard work with our students to support them in achieving excellent outcomes.

“We would like to thank parents for their support over the last few years – partnership with parents is always key in students being able to achieve.

"We would like to wish everyone well in their futures, whatever these hold, and hope that the tremendous achievements of these students continue long into the future.”

BrackleyGCSEs