Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A school in Brackley is celebrating “remarkable” A-Level results, despite “turbulent” times.

Having missed their GCSEs due to the pandemic, these were the first public exams for students at Magdalen College School.

Many students have gained places at their chosen universities and apprentices, and are now looking forward to their next steps.

School Exams

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Colling head teacher said: “My thanks are offered to the staff for their hard work with our students to support them in achieving excellent outcomes.

“We would like to thank parents for their support over the last few years – partnership with parents is always key in students being able to achieve.