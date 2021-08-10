A-level results day 2021: Round-up from schools, colleges and academies in and around Northampton

Northampton International Academy (NIA) pupils

Sixth-form students across Northamptonshire have received their A-level results today which have been graded by teachers.

The teacher-assessed grades come after the summer exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.Here we feature a round-up of results from schools in and around Northampton.

Guilsborough Academy

79 per cent of Guilsborough Academy students have secured their first-choice destination, with 11 per cent going to a Russell Group University.

A number of students have also secured apprenticeships with prestigious companies including Cosworth Engineering and Motorola. Sam Bullock has secured a highly competitive internship with IBM.

Among the many high performing students, Daisy Miller achieved AAA and has been accepted to study Sport and Exercise Science at Loughborough University. Luke Munro achieved 4 grade As. Isaac Vann has secured a place at St Andrews to study Mathematics. Rachel Baker achieved A*A*A and is planning to take gap year.

Principal Simon Frazer said: “While the word ‘unprecedented’ may have become part our common language over the past 18 months, it has been a time which none of us will forget. I am immensely proud of the work our students and staff have completed and the achievements of our students deserve to be celebrated.

Guilsborough Academy principal Simon Frazer with A Level student Rachel Baker

“Examination results days always result in mixed emotions for staff and students alike. This year in some ways more than ever. The cohort of students collecting their results today have faced an unprecedented level of challenge.

“As a body of staff we could not be more proud of the way our students have faced adversity, demonstrated an incredible level of resilience and achieved fantastic results in spite of it all.

“Building a community predicated on mutual respect has been more pertinent than ever during this challenging year. Our Year 13 students will leave a lasting impression for future Sixth Form students, demonstrating what is possible when staff and students work together towards a common goal.”

Elizabeth Woodville School

Moulton College

A school spokesperson said: "This has been a very challenging two year period for all students and the significant disruption to education has been felt most keenly by this cohort of students.

"EWS has a good track record of academic excellence at A Level and this year, despite the challenges and difficulties faced, is no different. Our students have achieved incredibly well across the full range of A Level and Level 3 qualifications and will continue to do so within their chosen new destinations.

"We are continually amazed by the resilience and perseverance shown by our students in what have been very challenging circumstances. We also recognise and wish to thank our parents and carers for their support throughout this period, our staff too who have supported students and families throughout."

Headteacher Sharan Matharu said: ‘Our young people should be proud of these results. This success is record breaking in many areas and is a fair reward for the commitment and hard work that the students have demonstrated throughout the Sixth Form. Everyone at the school has worked relentlessly to give our students the greatest chance of success.’

Maddie Lovesy - NIA

Outstanding individual performances include: Malackey Madden achieved an A* in Maths, A* in Geography and A* in Psychology. Amelia Marshall achieved A* in Geography, A* in Psychology and A in Philosophy and Ethics, Grace Monroe secured an A* in Fine Art, A* in English Language and Distinction* in Business. We are proud to report successes across all subjects offered in the Sixth Form, particularly in Maths where 75% of grades were A*-B, English Literature 100% A*-B, in Psychology over a third of students were awarded an A or A* grade and in History over two thirds achieved an A*- B grade. Similarly in the Level 3 vocational qualifications; in Business Studies 83% of students achieved a Distinction or Distinction* grade and in Health and Social Care 75% achieved a Distinction grade.

Gavin Martin, Head of Sixth Form added ‘Congratulations to all of the students on their results and we wish them continued success in the future. Students will be leaving EWS to embark on courses at many of the top universities in the country or to take up places on high quality apprenticeships or enter into employment. We wish our students well and are confident that they are on course to succeed at degree level and beyond.’

Northampton International Academy

A school spokesperson said: "Representing another milestone in the school’s short history, Northampton International Academy is celebrating its first set of A Level and Level 3 BTEC results.

"Post-16 learners received their impressive results based on centre assessed grades which were rigorously evidenced by our specialist staff who worked relentlessly with our learners to ensure that grading was accurate.

"The high standards achieved means that many NIA sixth formers have secured places at prestigious institutions including Kings College London, Birmingham, York and Warwick universities."

Weston Favell Academy

Top individual performers include Adrian Gawrysiak who secured 3 x A* in Biology, Mathematics and Psychology. Adrian is heading to Kings College London to study neuroscience and psychology.

Maddie Lovesy also secured 3 x A*s in Drama, Psychology and Sociology and is going on to study Forensic Psychology at West London University.

Ally Asante secured 2 A* and an A and is moving on to study English and Film at Birmingham University. Axel Bechtle secured A grades in Chemistry and Biology and an A* in Mathematics which enables him to study Biomedical Science at Kings College London.

Dr Jo Trevenna, Headteacher of NIA, said: "In this most difficult of years, the resilience of our Post-16 learners has been inspirational.

"Our dedicated team of subject specialists have supported the students’ journey from when they were new to the school in the brand new sixth form to this point of moving on to the next stage of their lives.

"With our Mathematics, Physics and Biology A Levels leading the way in terms of student progress and with exceptional performances by many of our learners, we are incredibly proud to have our first set of results."

Joshua Coleman, CEO of East Midlands Academy Trust, said: “During the strangest of times our sixth form pupils have maintained their focus on their future and with the help and guidance of our exceptional colleagues, have achieved a fantastic set of results, congratulations to everyone!”

Moulton College

Students at Moulton College are celebrating after receiving an astounding set of BTEC results. Over 700 students at the College studied for their BTEC qualification this year, with 99% achieving a pass.

The success of the College’s National Extended Diploma courses has been particularly impressive with 38% achieving a distinction or higher. The number of students achieving a triple distinction, equivalent to three A* grades at A-Level was 10%.

John O’Shea, Vice Principal of Curriculum said: “These results are outstanding, and testament to the hard work of our students and staff over the past year. We’ve invested heavily in our teaching and learning, and the quality of our courses and it’s wonderful to see this reflected in these results. Huge congratulations to all of our students.”

Throughout the pandemic, outside of the imposed lockdown in January, the College took a ‘business as usual’ approach, with face-to-face delivery at the heart of the student experience. Precautions taken helped to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, with cases remaining negligible.

John added: “The students have and will always be at the centre of everything we do at Moulton College, and our approach over the pandemic has without doubt influenced the results received. Today’s results, coupled with our 99% pass rate in January demonstrates the work we’re doing to ensure our students achieve their potential, and enter their chosen sector with a competitive edge.”

Northampton School for Boys

Richard Bernard, Headmaster, said: "Today has been tinged with both pride and sadness as we say goodbye to a very strong year group.

"The overall outstanding academic performance of the students is testament to the fantastic resolve, discipline and attitude that they have shown towards their studies despite the turmoil of the last two academic years and the numerous periods of school closure within this time frame.

"The A Level results this year demonstrate excellent levels of achievement across the curriculum."

The four highest attaining students achieved an incredibly impressive set of straight A* grades in four full A Level subjects: India Abbott, Zakariya Alamin, Phong Ta, Lucy van Uem

Other than those taking a gap year, all leaving students will be taking up a higher education place or employment post next year with many gaining places at high profile universities on incredibly competitive courses.

This includes 8 current students who have secured a place for medicine / veterinary science / dentistry (Storm Burke, Lily-Anna Cobb, Harmony Hart, Mohammed Islam, Zainab Janjua, Kiyara Perera, Anna Smith, Amelia Sulch) and 3 students who will take up an Oxbridge place (Jacob Benhayoun (History), Gilbert Ressel (History) and Lucy van Uem (Maths). Four former NSB students also secured medicine / dentistry places at leading universities.

Director of Sixth Form, Sarah Bradley-Brophy reflected on the year group as ‘a group of students who had a hugely positive influence on NSB, embracing the vast range of opportunities that the school had to offer as well as operating as excellent role models for our younger students’.

"We wish all our leavers the very best of luck in their future and we look forward immensely to learning about their undoubtedly rich successes in the years ahead."

Malcolm Arnold Academy

Sixth-formers at Malcolm Arnold Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, are celebrating today after receiving their long-awaited A-Level and BTEC results.

After a challenging year in which schools have faced disruption and cancelled exams, students have been awarded teacher-assessed grades, which have been ratified by examination boards.

Staff and teachers have followed a highly rigorous process designed to ensure that all students receive the grades they merit, and that those grades are given fairly and consistently. Today’s results will give students their ticket to go on and study at university, or begin employment or an apprenticeship – whatever is the best option for them.

Students across the David Ross Education Trust have continued to work hard even through the most challenging of circumstances this year. DRET’s remote education offer has allowed students continuous access to their teachers, peers, and work online when they weren’t able to be in the classroom, and academic and pastoral support alike have ensured students all continue to make progress. The tireless efforts and perseverance of staff, teachers and students alike have all made today’s results possible.

Ana-Maria Iliesiu was a top performer in her year group today, achieving Grade A* both Chemistry and Biology and a Grade A in Sociology. She will now be going to the University of Bath to study Pharmacology. Today, upon receiving her results, she said “ I am absolutely thrilled about this”

Francesca Glithero was another high performer today, achieving Grade A* for History, Grade As in Music, English Literature and EPQ. She will now be going to University of Birmingham to study History. On this day, she celebrates whilst also performing in a professional opera at Nevill Holt, such is her drive and commitment to excellence. Today, upon receiving her results, she said “I never expected this, after such a hard year- I am really excited to start my future and really relieved to know where I am going and that everything is falling into place”

There was also great news for Grace Peters achieving Grade A for Psychology, Drama and Theatre, English Literature and A* for EPQ. She will now be going to University of Birmingham to study English and Creative Writing. Today, upon receiving her results, she said “I am completely overwhelmed by my results, I feel like I worked really hard for them. I’m so happy I got my university place”.

Amy Judge was another high performer today, achieving Grade A* for Law, A grade for Geography and Grade B for Ethics. She will now be going to University of Birmingham to study Law and Criminology. Today, upon receiving her results, she said “I wasn’t expecting this and I’ve never been happier; I am so excited to be starting this journey.”

Megan Morris, Principal of Malcolm Arnold Academy, said: “A huge congratulations to all of our fantastic A Level and BTEC students on their well-deserved grades. The last two years of school are challenging at the best of times, and the last eighteen months in particular have required our MA6 students to display a huge amount of resilience and determination. We are incredibly proud of everything they have achieved; every grade reflects an individual success story and the combined achievement of our close-knit year group.”

Moulton School

Angie Dabbs, headteacher, said: "Once again, students have studied under the most unusual of circumstances. Further lockdowns, Covid protocols and remote learning have all added to the pressure that pupils, parents and teachers have faced this year.

"Throughout their journey, our Year 13 students have shown positivity, resilience, and ambition for their futures.

"I speak on behalf of all staff at MSSC when I say that we are incredibly proud of their achievements and these results are a testimony to the hard work and support by all involved.

"You may have read in the National Press that results are ‘inflated’ and represent an inaccurate picture of student performance. They do not.

"Students have stepped up to tackle the challenges presented to them and have kept their focus throughout months of uncertainty. We know they are a fair reflection of everything our learners have demonstrated throughout their studies

"Some of our students have secured courses at top universities studying subjects as diverse as Medicine, Law, Midwifery and Bio-Security. Others have secured overseas scholarships, gap years or apprenticeships.

"Notable results include: Benjamin Leach A*A*A who takes up an apprenticeship in software development; Oscar Morris A*A*Distinction* who heads off to Birmingham to study Business; Cameron Hanna A*A*A who will be studying at Edinburgh; Lauren Varnsberry A*A*A has accepted a place at Manchester; Fenella Downes A*AA who moves onto King’s College, London and, Eliza Evans A*A*A who will study at York University.

"We wish them and every student happiness and success as they begin the next phase of their academic stories and we very much look forward to following their career pathways over the coming years."

Lisa Punter, Head of Sixth Form, said, ‘Even though this year group have had an unprecedented two years, they have shown a real strength of character to build exciting and challenging pathways for themselves. They are a wonderful year group that I know will make a positive impact on the world’. Dr Angie Dabbs, Headteacher, said, ‘We are delighted that so many of our students get to follow the next stage of their preferred learning journeys. I’d especially like to thank staff for all their dedication and hard work and, of course, parents, for their continued commitment and support. I hope students can now celebrate their deserved success and enjoy some time with family and friends. A fabulous group of young people who have strived for great things and demonstrated tenacity and courage in the face of adversity. Well done!’

Weston Favell Academy

As young people across the country receive their A-Level grades, pupils at Weston Favell Academy, located on Booth Lane South and sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust, are celebrating as they achieve a brilliant set of results.

Despite the disruptions to classroom learning caused by the pandemic, the Academy’s quick adaption to home learning and hard work from pupils has ensured a fantastic year of results. Pupils are now excited to progress onto their next steps, including universities, apprenticeships and employment.

Some individual successes include:

Abdelrahman Osman (Head Prefect): A* in biology, A* in psychology, A* in Arabic and an A in chemistry. Abdelrahman will be studying medicine in Bulgaria.

Ashton White: A* in biology, A* in psychology and A* in drama. Ashton he will be studying psychology at Nottingham University.

Bobby Joynes (Head Boy): A* in photography, Distinction* in creative digital media and A in drama. Bobby will be studying theatre and film at the University of Bristol.

Olivia Reeves: Double Distinction* in sport and A in criminology and finance. Olivia will be studying podiatry at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Jessica Crozier-Moore: A in psychology, A in law and Distinction* in health and social care. Jessica will be studying midwifery at University of Northampton.

Jaya Kaintura: A in economics, A in law, A in sociology and A in EPQ. Jaya will be studying law at Birmingham University.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government decided that pupils’ grades would be based on work they had produced throughout their course and final grades would be moderated and assessed by external exam boards.

Todd Johnson, Principal at Weston Favell Academy, said: “We are thrilled for our pupils as they receive their well-earned A-Level results. While they have faced many challenges over the last two years due to the pandemic, they have remained committed to their studies and continued to make progress. Today is a result of all that hard work and it is amazing to see their perseverance rewarded.

“We are now excited to see them take their next steps into higher education, employment or apprenticeships and look forward to watching them achieve their potential.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to everyone who has supported our pupils and the Academy during these unprecedented times, it has been hugely appreciated.”

Sponne School

Students and staff at Sponne School in Towcester are celebrating another excellent set of A Level results this year with many individuals achieving outstanding grades.

It has obviously been another challenging year with the cancellation of the summer exams for students and results being produced by teacher assessed grades with external moderation from exam boards. Overall results have remained very similar to previous years and most students continue to achieve the highest grades available. 55% of students gained the very highest A*-B grades and almost a quarter of all grades were either A* or A.

Amongst the many delighted students today were Iona Mackenzie(A*A*A*A*), Jude Khaliq (A*A*A*) who will be studying Veterinary Medicine at Nottingham University and Eloise Middleton (A*A*A*) who will be going to Plymouth University to study Anthropology. Both Matthew Martin (A*A*A A) and Abigail Tonkinson (A*A*A*) will be going to Durham University to read Chemistry and Biological Sciences respectively. Alex Williams Goldman (A*A*A) will be going to study Chemical Engineering at Birmingham University whilst Amy Clarke (A*A*A) will study Modern Languages at Exeter.Tayla Lowe (A*A*A) will be more local studying Criminology at Oxford Brookes University, whilst Emily Moore (A*A*B) will travel north to study Biomedical Sciences at Sheffield University. Many other students gained multiple A grades in their set of results. Congratulations to all of them.

Headteacher Mr Iain Massey said: “We are really proud of our students who have done so well in gaining these excellent results in what has been exceptionally difficult circumstances in the last eighteen months.The grades reflect the hard work that students put in and the outstanding teaching and support provided by the staff at Sponne School. Well done to all our students”

Miss Whitmore, Head of Sixth Form from Sponne, said: “I am delighted that so many students have secured a place at their first choice destination. I want to congratulate all the students on their hard work and resilience in what has been a difficult year due to the pandemic. I wish them all the best in the future”.

Kingsthorpe College

A school spokesperson said: "Despite the unprecedented situation students have found themselves in the past 17 months, Post 16 students at Kingsthorpe College celebrated success this morning as they achieved some outstanding Key Stage 5 results – living proof that students at Kingsthorpe College really do dream big, work hard, and stay humble.

"Although there was a heightened sense of anxiety upon receiving their results this morning, we are really pleased that every student secured their first choice university offer – a just reward for two years of dedication and hard work in the most extraordinary of circumstances.

"Many students celebrated excellent individual performances, as our diverse and personalised curriculum continues to enable students to achieve the qualifications required to allow them to move on to the next stage of their journey."

For example: • Sahim Al-Hasan - A* in Finance, A in Maths, A in Physics. Destination: Computer Science at Loughborough University. • Shah-Alam Ali – Distinction in Business, Distinction in IT, A in Finance. Destination: Accounting and Finance at the University of Northampton. • Jemila Bance - Distinction in Health and Social Care, B in Criminology, B in Sociology. Destination: Operating Department Practice at the University of Leicester. • Sadia Begum - A* in Psychology, A in English Literature, A in French. Destination: Psychology at the University of Northampton. • Isobel Casey – A in English Literature, A in Sociology, B in History, B in Extended Project Qualification. Destination: History and Legal Studies at the University of Aberdeen. • Emily Francis – Distinction* in Health and Social Care, Distinction* in Public Services, B in Criminology. Destination: Policing and Criminal Investigation at the University of Central Lancashire. • Ellie Marriott – Distinction* in Health and Social Care (Double Award), B in Criminology. Destination: Primary Education leading to QTS at the University of Northampton. • Shakeel Rahman – Distinction* in Business, Distinction* in IT, A* in Finance. Destination: Accounting and Finance at the University of Northampton. • Caitlin Radcliffe - A* in Psychology, A* in Art, A in Music, A in Core Maths, C in English Language. Destination: Music at the University of Liverpool. • Phoenix Robinson – A* Maths, A* Extended Project, A in Chemistry, A in Physics. Destination: Chemistry and Molecular Physics at the University of Nottingham. • Devina Solanki - A in Biology, A in Chemistry, A in Maths. Destination: Neuroscience at the University of Nottingham. • Alex Ward - A in Sociology, B in Finance, Distinction in IT. Destination: Business Finance at Birmingham City University.

Jennie Giovanelli, Headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. Whilst their Post 16 studies didn’t unfold in the way they expected when they enrolled with us in 2019, the contribution that all our young people have made to life at KC is significant. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress on to further education and study, and we wish all our KC Class of 2021 students the very best of luck.”

Stuart MacDonald, Director of Post 16, said: “We are delighted with the student successes this summer which further demonstrate the sustained improvements we are making as a College. We are particularly pleased that the results reflect our commitment to provide a broad and balanced curriculum. These results are testament to the determination and commitment of all involved with the College and we wish all our students the very best for the future.” We still have several places available for students who would like to join Kingsthorpe College this September. We offer both traditional A level courses, as well as a range of innovative and highly successful vocational courses.

Northampton High School

Students, parents and staff are celebrating A Level results today, with students’ achievements a testament to their hard work, grit and determination over the past two turbulent years of study.

“We are exceptionally proud of the resilience and fortitude shown by our students and for achieving many personal and academic successes over the last two challenging years”, said Acting Head, Mrs Adèle O’Doherty.

She warmly congratulated students and staff on a strong set of results, commenting: “Our students knew they would not sit external examinations this year, but nonetheless they put their hearts and souls into the assessments set by their teachers, who themselves worked tirelessly to ensure students received results they deserved. Students also seized the many opportunities offered by the school’s own Limitless Learning programme and the GDST Masterclasses which offered chances to develop leadership skills, prepare for university and deepen their knowledge on a range of subjects. I sincerely thank the staff of Northampton High School for their unwavering support of our students, their professionalism and hard work in preparing the Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs) for the examination boards.”

“Our students are taking up a variety of exciting opportunities as they leave the school. Whilst the majority are taking up university places, others are embarking upon apprenticeships, taking a gap year or joining the armed forces. We are proud that a Northampton High School and GDST education has enabled them to set out their paths, fulfil their ambitions and take the next step in their journeys with confidence."

