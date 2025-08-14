A congratulations messages to students who have received their A-Level results

By Rebecca Hutson
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 11:16 BST
Students looking at their resultsplaceholder image
Students looking at their results
Thursday, 14 August marked an important milestone for students across West Northamptonshire as they received their A-Level results. Whether you're celebrating success or exploring new paths, this is time to reflect on your achievements and look ahead to exciting opportunities.

Councillor Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council said: “To every student who opened their A-Level results, a huge well done and I hope you are pleased with your results.

Most Popular

“A-Levels are a real challenge and you should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. Whether your next step is university, an apprenticeship or entering the world of work, it is the beginning of a new chapter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If things didn’t go quite as planned, please don’t worry - there are plenty of options and support available. UCAS has great advice on the clearing process and apprenticeships offer a brilliant route to gain skills and earn while you learn.

“We also have a wide range of resources on the Council’s website, from career guidance and job listings to wellbeing support. Whatever your journey looks like, we’re here to help.

“Congratulations again to all of you and I wish you all the best for your next step.”

For more information and support, visit West Northamptonshire Council’s website.

Related topics:West NorthamptonshireWest Northamptonshire Council
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice