A congratulations messages to students who have received their A-Level results
Councillor Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council said: “To every student who opened their A-Level results, a huge well done and I hope you are pleased with your results.
“A-Levels are a real challenge and you should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. Whether your next step is university, an apprenticeship or entering the world of work, it is the beginning of a new chapter.
“If things didn’t go quite as planned, please don’t worry - there are plenty of options and support available. UCAS has great advice on the clearing process and apprenticeships offer a brilliant route to gain skills and earn while you learn.
“We also have a wide range of resources on the Council’s website, from career guidance and job listings to wellbeing support. Whatever your journey looks like, we’re here to help.
“Congratulations again to all of you and I wish you all the best for your next step.”
For more information and support, visit West Northamptonshire Council’s website.