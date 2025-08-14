A congratulations messages to students who have received their A-Level results

Students looking at their results

Thursday, 14 August marked an important milestone for students across West Northamptonshire as they received their A-Level results. Whether you're celebrating success or exploring new paths, this is time to reflect on your achievements and look ahead to exciting opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council said: “To every student who opened their A-Level results, a huge well done and I hope you are pleased with your results.

“A-Levels are a real challenge and you should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. Whether your next step is university, an apprenticeship or entering the world of work, it is the beginning of a new chapter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If things didn’t go quite as planned, please don’t worry - there are plenty of options and support available. UCAS has great advice on the clearing process and apprenticeships offer a brilliant route to gain skills and earn while you learn.

“We also have a wide range of resources on the Council’s website, from career guidance and job listings to wellbeing support. Whatever your journey looks like, we’re here to help.

“Congratulations again to all of you and I wish you all the best for your next step.”

For more information and support, visit West Northamptonshire Council’s website.

​