2006 - Northants Lawn tennis Association Inter Schools Year 3 Finals at Kings park tennis Centre. Teams from Great Houghton Prep and Northampton High Schoolplaceholder image
2006 - Northants Lawn tennis Association Inter Schools Year 3 Finals at Kings park tennis Centre. Teams from Great Houghton Prep and Northampton High School

43 pictures of Northampton school sports teams and events in years gone by

David Summers
By David Summers

Editorial Director

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:32 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 16:49 BST
School sports days are in full swing across Northampton and West Northamptonshire.

So we’ve taken another look into our photographic archive to find pictures from school sports days and sports events from 10, 15 and 20 years ago...and even some from the 1960s.

There may be some familiar faces or you might be in the pictures yourself...either way, these fantastic pictures will bring some nostalgic memories of our school sports day.

2006 - Northants Lawn tennis Association Inter Schools Year 3 Finals at Kings park tennis Centre. Teams from Weldon, Cottingham, Rowlett, Great houghton Prep and Northampton High School

1. Looking Back School Sports Special

2006 - Northants Lawn tennis Association Inter Schools Year 3 Finals at Kings park tennis Centre. Teams from Weldon, Cottingham, Rowlett, Great houghton Prep and Northampton High School Photo: james corbett

Photo Sales
2006 - The Saint's Grant Seely opening up new floodlit pitch at Northampton School For Boys

2. Looking Back School Sports Special

2006 - The Saint's Grant Seely opening up new floodlit pitch at Northampton School For Boys Photo: Kelly Barnes

Photo Sales
2006 - Northampton School For Boys (NSB) football and basketball teams with their new Sponsor Jacqueline Nolan from Bonds.

3. Looking Back School Sports Special

2006 - Northampton School For Boys (NSB) football and basketball teams with their new Sponsor Jacqueline Nolan from Bonds. Photo: Kelly Barnes

Photo Sales
2007 - High Fives Netball tournament, Northampton High School for Girls.

4. Looking Back School Sports Special

2007 - High Fives Netball tournament, Northampton High School for Girls. Photo: Kelly Barnes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonWest Northamptonshire
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice