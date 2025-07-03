43 pictures of Northampton school sports teams and events in years gone by

So we’ve taken another look into our photographic archive to find pictures from school sports days and sports events from 10, 15 and 20 years ago...and even some from the 1960s.
There may be some familiar faces or you might be in the pictures yourself...either way, these fantastic pictures will bring some nostalgic memories of our school sports day.
2006 - Northants Lawn tennis Association Inter Schools Year 3 Finals at Kings park tennis Centre. Teams from Weldon, Cottingham, Rowlett, Great houghton Prep and Northampton High School Photo: james corbett
2006 - The Saint's Grant Seely opening up new floodlit pitch at Northampton School For Boys Photo: Kelly Barnes
2006 - Northampton School For Boys (NSB) football and basketball teams with their new Sponsor Jacqueline Nolan from Bonds. Photo: Kelly Barnes
2007 - High Fives Netball tournament, Northampton High School for Girls. Photo: Kelly Barnes
