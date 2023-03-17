News you can trust since 1931
36 nurseries in Northampton rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted

The best childcare for little ones, according to Ofsted

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT

With childcare in the headlines this week following the Chancellor’s announcement that working parents will get 30 hours of free childcare for all under fives by 2025, Chronicle & Echo has collated nurseries in Northampton that are rated ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The watchdog inspects education settings and gives them a rating from ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ and ‘inadequate’.

Here are 36 of the best nurseries in Northampton, according to Ofsted.

1. All the Northampton nurseries rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Here are all of the best nurseries in Northampton, according to Ofsted... Photo: Other third party

Rated outstanding in its last inspection published on March 12, 2018.

2. Gloucester Nursery School

Rated outstanding in its last inspection published on March 12, 2018. Photo: Google

Rated outstanding at its last inspection published on May 21, 2018.

3. Hardingstone Day Nursery

Rated outstanding at its last inspection published on May 21, 2018. Photo: Google

Rated outstanding at its last inspection published on September 30, 2022.

4. Old Rectory Day Nursery

Rated outstanding at its last inspection published on September 30, 2022. Photo: Google

