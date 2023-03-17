36 nurseries in Northampton rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted
The best childcare for little ones, according to Ofsted
With childcare in the headlines this week following the Chancellor’s announcement that working parents will get 30 hours of free childcare for all under fives by 2025, Chronicle & Echo has collated nurseries in Northampton that are rated ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.
The watchdog inspects education settings and gives them a rating from ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ and ‘inadequate’.
Here are 36 of the best nurseries in Northampton, according to Ofsted.
