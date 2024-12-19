22 Northampton primary and secondary schools ranked 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2024 before rule change

More than 20 primary and secondary education settings have been awarded the top two gradings of ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ in the first nine months of the year, with three schools receiving the highest ranking and the rest being labelled as ‘good’.

During an Ofsted inspection, five categories are scrutinised. These are: overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Up to September 2024, each school would also be given an overall ranking of ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’. However from September Ofsted no longer gives an overall effectiveness judgement in state-funded schools. The above categories will still, however, be ranked from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’.

Below are Northampton schools that were rated ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ in 2024 – before the changes to how schools are rated - and the date the inspection report was published on the Ofsted website.

1 . Northampton schools ranked 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2024 Here are more than 20 schools given the best Ofsted rankings before the rule change...