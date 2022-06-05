Laura Tobin, born in October 1981, went to what is now The Duston School before obtaining a degree in meteorology and the joining the Met Office. Laura worked for BBC News, BBC Radio 4 Live and other BBC channels before joining Good Morning Britain.

16 famous faces who went to school in Northampton

Last month, the Chronicle & Echo looked at famous former pupils at Northampton School for Boys, and now we are featuring other schools in the town such as The Duston School, Kingsthorpe College and Weston Favell Academy, to name but a few.

There will be some you already know of but others that may be a surprise...

1. Marc Warren

Marc Warren, born March 20, 1967, went to school at Kingsthorpe College and went on to star in films and television shows such as Band of Brothers, Hustle, The Vice, The Musketeers, Doctor Who, The Bill, Casualty and a Touch of Frost. He is pictured here in 2018 at The Canneseries Television Festival in Cannes

2. Ben Cohen

Born in September 1978, Ben Cohen went to Kingsthorpe College and first started playing rugby with Northampton Old Scouts. He went on to play professionally for Northampton Saints, Brive and Sale Sharks. Ben was also in the England team that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup. After retiring from rugby, he founded the Ben Cohen StandUp Foundation to tackle bullying and homophobia.

3. Gian Sammarco

Gian Sammarco, born in January 1970, went to Kingsthorpe College, is best known for playing Adrian Mole in the television adaptation of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 and three quarters and the sequel, The Growing Pains of Adrian Mole.

4. Callum Robinson o

Callum Robinson, born February 1995, went to Kingsthorpe College before going on to be a professional football for West Bromwich Albion, as well as playing for the Republic of Ireland.

