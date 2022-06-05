16 famous faces who went to school in Northampton

1. Marc Warren

Marc Warren, born March 20, 1967, went to school at Kingsthorpe College and went on to star in films and television shows such as Band of Brothers, Hustle, The Vice, The Musketeers, Doctor Who, The Bill, Casualty and a Touch of Frost. He is pictured here in 2018 at The Canneseries Television Festival in Cannes

Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images