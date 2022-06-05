16 famous faces who went to school in Northampton

There will be some you already know of but others that may be a surprise...
1. Marc Warren
Marc Warren, born March 20, 1967, went to school at Kingsthorpe College and went on to star in films and television shows such as Band of Brothers, Hustle, The Vice, The Musketeers, Doctor Who, The Bill, Casualty and a Touch of Frost. He is pictured here in 2018 at The Canneseries Television Festival in Cannes
Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images
2. Ben Cohen
Born in September 1978, Ben Cohen went to Kingsthorpe College and first started playing rugby with Northampton Old Scouts. He went on to play professionally for Northampton Saints, Brive and Sale Sharks. Ben was also in the England team that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup. After retiring from rugby, he founded the Ben Cohen StandUp Foundation to tackle bullying and homophobia.
Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. Gian Sammarco
Gian Sammarco, born in January 1970, went to Kingsthorpe College, is best known for playing Adrian Mole in the television adaptation of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 and three quarters and the sequel, The Growing Pains of Adrian Mole.
Photo: Mike Lawn/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
4. Callum Robinson o
Callum Robinson, born February 1995, went to Kingsthorpe College before going on to be a professional football for West Bromwich Albion, as well as playing for the Republic of Ireland.
Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images