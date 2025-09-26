11-year-old from Northampton praised as ‘real life Billy Elliot’ as he begins Royal Ballet School education

An 11-year-old from Northampton has been praised as the “real life Billy Elliot” as he begins his prestigious Royal Ballet School secondary education.

William was recently offered one of just 12 places out of the thousands who auditioned to study at The Royal Ballet School, which he has now started.

The 11-year-old began dancing seven years ago and despite his academic challenges as a result of his ASD and ADHD, he has now embarked on an exciting new chapter.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, William’s mother Pia Edwards explained that his first dance class was alongside his older sister.

“He has ADHD and was a hyperactive child,” she said. “I brought him along to his older sister’s dance class to use up some of his energy.

“At five, we moved him to Dexterity Dance School in Great Houghton, as they do a boys specific dance group. He was amongst other like-minded boys in this ballet class and flourished from there. He started winning competitions from the age of seven.”

Though ballet was William’s specialism, he took classes across all dance styles to develop his versatility during his time at Dexterity.

Pia was asked at what point she realised William had a special talent in ballet and there was the opportunity to pursue it as more than a hobby.

William is now boarding at White Lodge in Richmond Park and began his new chapter in early September.

“When he started to win at competitions,” she said. “He won his first trophy at seven and entered every year after that. He won everything. I was told he’s got a real gift and should consider The Royal Ballet School.”

William was too young to apply to do his education there at the time, but secured a place in the Saturday ‘associates’ classes with ease. He did this alongside his classes at Dexterity in year six.

During that time, William danced in The Nutcracker at the Royal Albert Hall with The Royal Ballet – and he was encouraged to apply for his secondary education at the prestigious organisation.

Pia said she knew William had a learning disability from the age of three, and it was aged nine when he was formally diagnosed.

William has always wanted to travel the world as a professional dancer, and Pia says he looks forward to exploring his contemporary style during his time at The Royal Ballet School.

“He struggled with academic work and was a couple of years delayed,” said Pia. “William’s skillset is in the arts, music and dance. He is really creative and that comes with being autistic. I wanted him to pursue the career he wanted, and his ambition is to be a professional dancer.”

Pia said The Royal Ballet School had never had a child with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) and William has always had a teaching assistant by his side.

“They were open to having him there and wanted to know how they could support,” said Pia. “West Northamptonshire Council has funded his teaching assistant and he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to go without that. He wouldn’t have coped without learning support.”

William is now boarding at White Lodge in Richmond Park and began his new chapter in early September. He will complete his GCSEs there, as well as graduating with a ballet degree at the age of 18 – when he will be placed in a dance company.

“I couldn’t be any more proud,” said Pia. “He is a phenomenal dancer and I’m pleased he has found his place and tribe.”

