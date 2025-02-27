The 11 best state sixth forms for A Levels in Northamptonshire - from latest performance and Ofsted data

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 27th Feb 2025, 15:23 BST

Students at these Northamptonshire sixth forms did especially well in their A Levels 📝

Whether they live in Northampton, Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, or elsewhere, Northamptonshire students who dream of university have plenty of great options when it comes to schools for sitting their A Levels.

Earlier this month, the Government released the latest performance figures for state-funded sixth form colleges and secondary schools, meaning England’s top A Level performers of 2024 have now been named. We’ve used this new data to compare how schools across North and West Northamptonshire did - to create a league table of the county’s stand-out sixth forms for A Levels in the 2023/24 school year.

They have been ranked by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from exam results that gives them a score out of 60. You’ll also see the overall ‘average grades’ each school’s students achieved across their A Level entries - and we’ve only included those with at least a C+ average.

We also checked that each school included had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 11 state sixth forms from across Northamptonshire that made the grade:

This is a boys’ secondary academy and sixth form in Northampton. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 39.06 - giving it an average grade of B.

1. Northampton School for Boys

This is a Christian secondary academy and sixth form, also in Northampton. It too was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 38.03 - giving it an average grade of B-.

2. Northampton Academy

This is a Christian all-through academy school in Kettering, North Northamptonshire. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 37.71 - giving it an average grade of B-.

3. Kettering Buccleuch Academy

Brooke Weston is a secondary academy and sixth form in Corby, North Northamptonshire. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 36.08 - giving it an average grade of B-.

4. Brooke Weston Academy

