Northamptonshire farmers raise concerns over proposed inheritance tax at Guildhall protest
The protest saw farmers from across Northamptonshire come together to highlight how the policy could affect their ability to pass on farms to future generations. One farmer, speaking at the demonstration, said, “If this tax is introduced, it could put real pressure on small family farms. Some are already considering whether they can afford to carry on.”
Northamptonshire has long been known for its strong agricultural heritage, with farming playing a key role in the county’s rural economy and community life. However, farmers say times have changed. In 2013, British farms produced around 76% of the food required to feed the population. Today, that figure has dropped to 58%, sparking wider concerns about food security and the nation’s growing reliance on imports.
“This isn’t just about numbers,” one attendee said. “It’s about making sure the UK can continue to feed itself in the future.”
Farmers also expressed concern that, if they are forced to sell their land, it may be bought by companies focused on renewable energy projects. While there is broad support for sustainable initiatives, some at the protest gently pointed out that “you can’t live off electricity and wind alone.”
There were also discussions about the increasing costs of farming, from insurance to taxation, which many say are adding further pressure on an already strained industry. Farmers at the event spoke fondly of the days when Northampton’s market square was a thriving hub for local produce—and many expressed hope that it could return to its former role in supporting the local economy and community.
Representatives from the Reform UK party were present and offered their support to those taking part. A local spokesperson said, “Reform UK in Northamptonshire stands with our farmers. We want to work alongside them to promote local produce, support small businesses, and bring back the tradition of selling fresh, local food in our town centres.”
The party emphasised the importance of preserving Northamptonshire’s farming legacy, not only for today’s farmers but for future generations and the wider community.
As the protest came to a close, the atmosphere remained positive and hopeful, with farmers calling for more open dialogue with policymakers to ensure that local agriculture remains at the heart of Northamptonshire’s future.
“We’re proud of what we do,” one farmer said. “We just want the chance to keep doing it for the next generation.”