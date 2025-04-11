Northamptonshire farmers raise concerns over proposed inheritance tax at Guildhall protest

Reform candidate supporting farmers

Local farmers gathered outside Northampton’s Guildhall to peacefully voice their concerns over the Labour government’s proposed inheritance tax changes, which they believe could have a significant impact on family-run farms across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protest saw farmers from across Northamptonshire come together to highlight how the policy could affect their ability to pass on farms to future generations. One farmer, speaking at the demonstration, said, “If this tax is introduced, it could put real pressure on small family farms. Some are already considering whether they can afford to carry on.”

Northamptonshire has long been known for its strong agricultural heritage, with farming playing a key role in the county’s rural economy and community life. However, farmers say times have changed. In 2013, British farms produced around 76% of the food required to feed the population. Today, that figure has dropped to 58%, sparking wider concerns about food security and the nation’s growing reliance on imports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t just about numbers,” one attendee said. “It’s about making sure the UK can continue to feed itself in the future.”

Reform members supporting Northamptonshire farmers

Farmers also expressed concern that, if they are forced to sell their land, it may be bought by companies focused on renewable energy projects. While there is broad support for sustainable initiatives, some at the protest gently pointed out that “you can’t live off electricity and wind alone.”

There were also discussions about the increasing costs of farming, from insurance to taxation, which many say are adding further pressure on an already strained industry. Farmers at the event spoke fondly of the days when Northampton’s market square was a thriving hub for local produce—and many expressed hope that it could return to its former role in supporting the local economy and community.

Representatives from the Reform UK party were present and offered their support to those taking part. A local spokesperson said, “Reform UK in Northamptonshire stands with our farmers. We want to work alongside them to promote local produce, support small businesses, and bring back the tradition of selling fresh, local food in our town centres.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party emphasised the importance of preserving Northamptonshire’s farming legacy, not only for today’s farmers but for future generations and the wider community.

Tractors outside Guildhall.

As the protest came to a close, the atmosphere remained positive and hopeful, with farmers calling for more open dialogue with policymakers to ensure that local agriculture remains at the heart of Northamptonshire’s future.

“We’re proud of what we do,” one farmer said. “We just want the chance to keep doing it for the next generation.”