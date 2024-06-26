Young volunteers help transform care home garden
Over the last six weeks, green-fingered student volunteers from Moulton College have been digging in and digging up at HC-One’s Pytchley Court care home, in Brixworth, near Northampton.
The students were led in their endeavours by volunteer Ruby Harris, who likes to help out at Pytchley Court as one of her relatives is a resident of the care home.
The efforts of the volunteers have made a huge difference to the grounds of the care home, which offers residential, nursing and dementia care.
The residents have described themselves as pleased with the results, describing the new garden as a ‘lovely place to be’.
To show their gratitude, the students were presented with gifts from Pytchley Court, including a t-shirt which they wore with pride.
Sue Watson, Home Manager at Pytchley Court care home, said:
“We are so pleased that we are supported so well by volunteers at Pytchley Court, and the students were an absolute pleasure. We wish them all the best with their studies.”
