Young voices singing creates magical moments for care home residents

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in welcoming local pupils and teachers to come and sing within the home.

The staff and pupils of St Thomas Moore School based in Kettering, were thrilled in coming to the home to engage with the residents and provide a beautiful morning of singing. The residents at Elm Bank care home enjoyed the company of both the teachers and young pupils during the morning as their beautiful voices were heard throughout the home. The children had been busy practicing their songs prior to coming to Elm Bank to sing for the residents and staff. The home welcomes the young pupils in as it creates a wonderful experience for both young and old. Going forward the school and pupils will build a great link that benefits all, the residents are eagerly awaiting the next sensational performance.