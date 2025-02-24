Young people sought to represent West Northants in Parliament

Young people in West Northamptonshire are invited to apply to become a member of a new Youth Parliament coordinated by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in partnership with Clubs for Young People Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative provides a unique opportunity for two young people to represent their peers both locally and nationally and attend Westminster when the Youth Parliament is in session, influencing policies that affect young people across the UK.

This significant milestone marks the first time since 2006 that Northamptonshire will have a voice in the Youth Parliament. The elected representatives (MYPs) will serve a one-year term during this cycle of the rolling programme, with future terms lasting for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young people who are interested in applying are asked to complete a Manifesto detailing three key issues they are passionate about changing;

Parliament

one that relates specifically to West Northamptonshire

a second that has national interest, and

a third which has global interest

Manifestos must be submitted to [email protected] by Wednesday, March 19. To be eligible, candidates must be aged 11–18 years and reside primarily in West Northamptonshire.

All submitted Manifestos will be published anonymously on the Youth Forum webpag at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/community-forums/youth-forum0 and young voters will then have the chance to read each candidate’s document and select the Manifesto which appeals most to them.

Once voting is complete, the two individuals with the most votes across West Northamptonshire will be taken on as the MYP’s for the West Northants Youth Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities, said: “It is incredibly exciting to be part of this programme, which empowers young people and gives them a platform to make a real difference.

“The opportunity to engage in democracy, influence policy, and represent their peers is truly invaluable. I look forward to seeing passionate young individuals step forward and take on this important role, helping shape the future of communities in West Northants and beyond.”

For more information about the MYP elections and how to apply, please email: [email protected] or visit the Community Forums webpage at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/community-forums