Young People Poetry Award launched to amplify young voices and honour the legacy of David Laing CBE

In commemoration of David Laing CBE, Northamptonshire Community Foundation has launched the David Laing CBE Young People Poetry Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

23","classid":1073872969,"properties":[201342446,"1",201342447,"5",201342448,"1",201342449,"1",469777841,"calibri",469777842,"",469777843,"calibri",469777844,"calibri",201341986,"1",469769226,"calibri",268442635,"22",469775450,"normaltextrun",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"normaltextrun",335572020,"1",469778324,"default="" paragraph="" font"]">Beneficiaries and volunteers from Northamptonshire Community Foundation-funded charities and community groups, aged 11 – 17 years old, are invited to enter a poem that relates to the theme Loving Living Life. The award winner will have the opportunity to perform their poem at the foundation’s Annual Awards event in November, at The Royal Theatre.

David Laing CBE amongst his many philanthropic, public service and community leadership roles in Northamptonshire a published poet who was inspired to write poetry that painted pictures using words. The theme of this inaugural Young People Poetry Award reflects the name of David’s first published poetry collection, Loving Living Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries must be submitted to Northamptonshire Community Foundation, via [email protected], by Monday 7th October 2024.

David Laing accepting his CBE in January 2024, alongside his wife Mary

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “David Laing CBE was a longstanding donor and supporter of the foundation and integral to its development. He touched so many people’s lives through his public service and generosity. What may be little known to some is that he was also a published poet. David’s first poetry book was titled Loving Living Life, which is the theme for the award in 2024.

“This theme is all about the ways that love, and life are connected. We want our young poets to think about what makes life fun, beautiful, and sometimes a bit tricky, all through the lens of love.”

Mary Laing said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of the inaugural David Laing CBE Young People's Poetry Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award is a heartfelt celebration of David's deep love for poetry and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to nurturing the aspirations of young people in the arts. It’s inspiring to think of the creativity and passion that will shine through in the submissions, and I cannot wait to read the voices and unique stories that young poets will share with us.”

More information, including the eligibility criteria, can be found on the Northamptonshire Community Foundation website: https://www.ncf.uk.com/our-work/david-laing-cbe-young-people-poetry-award-2024

Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s permanent dedication to David Laing CBE can be found on their website: https://www.ncf.uk.com/giving/tribute-david-laing-cbe