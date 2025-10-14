Young Kettering cricketer appointed ambassador for leading female cricket brand

14-year-old Harriet Dent

A talented Kettering cricketer is set to become one of the new faces of female cricket, after joining pioneering sportswear brand, Maiden Cricket, as its latest ambassador.

14-year-old Harriet Dent, who plays for Old Cricket Club and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, has joined Maiden Cricket to help promote girls’ participation in cricket and grow the game for future generations.

Maiden Cricket was launched by teenage sisters Honor and Cat Black in 2024. Fed up with wearing uncomfortable and ill-fitting cricket gear made solely for boys, the girls set out to design stylish, comfortable and functional clothing specifically for female cricketers.

Female players from across the country were encouraged to apply to become a Maiden Ambassador, with the company receiving hundreds of applications. The programme supports female players aged 8+ who are passionate about promoting inclusivity and growing girls’ cricket in schools, universities and clubs.

Harriet started playing cricket when she was just four years old after watching her older brother out on the field. She’s been playing for Northamptonshire County Cricket Club for the last four years.

Harriet said: “I’m so excited to be a Maiden Cricket ambassador, I want to show everyone that it’s possible to play the sports you love at any level and that girls can do anything. I’m hoping to bring more young people into the game of cricket and encourage everyone who already plays to keep on going!”

Cat Black, co-founder at Maiden Cricket, added: “At Maiden, we’re all about championing girls’ cricket by highlighting what a fantastic sport it is for building confidence and team spirit.

“We’ve already built a great community to help share our mission and it’s awesome to have Harriet join the crew. There’s no doubt she’s going to crush it as a Maiden ambassador.”

For more information about Maiden Cricket, visit www.maiden-cricket.co.uk/.