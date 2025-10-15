Young driver takes the wheel towards safer roads thanks to Commissioner-funded scheme

Zach Scrivener with his certificate

Another young motorist has successfully completed the IAM RoadSmart Advanced Driving Course, supported by a grant from Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone.

Zach Scrivener, 21, from Kingsthorpe, is the latest young driver to benefit from the Young Driver Scheme, which offers a £105 refund to drivers under 26 who pass the Advanced Driving Test. The scheme is delivered by Northampton Advanced Motorists and funded through the Northamptonshire Road Safety Community Fund.

“I wanted to keep my driving skills up to date, especially after driving for three years. My instructor George recommended the course, and I’m really glad I took it,” said Zach.

“It’s helped me feel more confident, especially when navigating bends safely and understanding what to look for as an advanced driver. I’d definitely recommend it to other young drivers, it helps you a lot,” he added.

The Advanced Driving Course takes participants through a range of road types and conditions, coaching them in techniques that build confidence and promote safer driving habits.

Since the grant scheme began 25 young drivers have taken part and benefitted, each receiving the refund upon passing the test – reducing the course cost to just £99.

IAM RoadSmart Director of Policy and Standards Nicholas Lyes said: “We’re incredibly proud of the young drivers who take on the challenge of the Advanced Driving Course. It’s not just about passing a test – it’s about developing a mindset of safety, awareness and responsibility that lasts a lifetime. Zach’s achievement is a great example of how young people can take proactive steps to improve their driving skills and contribute to safer roads across Northamptonshire.

“IAM RoadSmart is very grateful for the support from the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner in making this opportunity more accessible and continue our mission to reduce risk and promote road safety for all.”

The Commissioner’s office continues to invest in community-led road safety initiatives, recognising that education and prevention are key to reducing harm on Northamptonshire’s roads.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “Too many people lose their lives or are seriously injured on our roads every year. Young drivers aged 17 to 25 are statistically more at risk, and that’s why I’m committed to supporting initiatives that help them develop safe driving habits.

“I’m proud to support this brilliant scheme from IAM RoadSmart and Northampton Advanced Motorists. They play a vital role in promoting road safety and educating drivers across Northamptonshire. It’s fantastic to see young people like Zach taking proactive steps to improve their skills and better protect themselves and others on the road.”

For more information about the Young Driver Scheme and how to apply, visit: www.northampton-iam.org.uk or email: [email protected]