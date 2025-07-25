Yelvertoft wins big: Village play area to receive vibrant makeover thanks to Biffa Award

Exciting news for Yelvertoft families: the village’s well-loved children’s play area is set for a vibrant transformation, thanks to a major grant of £75,000.

This funding will enable a full refurbishment of the existing play space, creating an inclusive and engaging environment for children and families to enjoy for years to come.

The grant, awarded through Biffa Award, part of the Government’s Landfill Communities Fund, is a significant win for the village. The upgraded play area will offer a safe, stimulating, and accessible space where children of all ages and abilities can play, explore, and thrive.

Managed by the Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts, Biffa Award supports community and environmental projects across England and Northern Ireland. Its backing of the Yelvertoft play area reflects the importance of shared public spaces in building stronger, healthier communities.

Image of what the new play area is designed to look like.

Roger Griffiths, Chair of the Yelvertoft Village Hall Management Committee, commented:

“Over two years ago, we began involving the whole community in shaping plans for a new play area. This grant from Biffa Award, along with our fundraising efforts and donations, will allow us to fully refurbish the site and create something that benefits children and families for generations to come.”

The current play area, though cherished, is in need of an upgrade. Some equipment has become worn over time, and the layout no longer fully meets the needs of local families. The refurbishment will replace outdated equipment with modern, inclusive play features and introduce a layout that promotes both safety and creativity.

The project has sparked a wave of enthusiasm across the village. Local families and supporters have organised fundraising events, including coffee mornings and raffles, with strong support from local businesses and residents. These events have not only raised essential funds but also brought the community together in a shared effort to invest in the future of the village.

Image of the current/old play area.

Megan Morris, a local parent and active supporter of the project, expressed the excitement felt throughout Yelvertoft: “The Biffa Award is such a big win for our village! Everyone is thrilled at the thought of having a refreshed, modern play space. It’s going to be a real hub for local families.”

In addition to the Biffa Award, the project has been made possible by generous grants from the Yelvertoft Wind Farm Community Fund, Yelvertoft Parish Council, and the Yelvertoft Educational Charity. These local contributions have played a vital role in supporting the project. The committee is also extremely grateful for the many individual donations that have come in from residents, all of which have helped turn the vision into reality.

The refurbished play area will feature a mix of equipment designed to support physical activity, imaginative play, and sensory experiences. Importantly, it will be designed with inclusivity in mind, ensuring that children of all abilities can enjoy the space equally.

The upgrade is already in motion and has begun. A completion is expected within the coming weeks.

Supported by Landfill Communities Fund

Rachel Maidment, Biffa Award Grants Manager said: “It’s more important than ever to support projects that strengthen community bonds. This new inclusive play area in Yelvertoft will provide safe, engaging, and accessible spaces where children and families can come together – now and for generations to come.”

This refurbishment is more than just a new playground – it’s a testament to what can be accomplished when a community comes together. The new play area promises to be a lively, welcoming space at the heart of Yelvertoft, offering joy, connection, and opportunity for generations to come.