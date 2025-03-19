Work Starts on Towcester Park - Delivering to both small and large business needs

Work will officially begin on the new employment park in Towcester in March, being delivered by Midlands-based developer IM Properties (IMP).

Towcester Park is expected to create 1,500 jobs when fully occupied, provide vital skills and training opportunities and a commitment to engage with local people and fund projects through a dedicated £100,000 community fund launched at the end of November 2024.

The new 1.1 million square feet development aims to drive long-term economic growth in Towcester and surrounding areas, through its excellent connectivity and access to a strong skilled labour force.

A mix of high quality, sustainable employment space on a Design & Build basis will be available across a range of sectors in addition to 15 acres of green space, amenity land and retained and enhanced landscaping.

cgi of Towcester Park

For those businesses looking to scale up, IMP is offering its Kick Start scheme, with reserved matters submitted for a range of units to accommodate space requirements from 13,500 to 22,000 sq ft.

To retain larger operators in the region or attract businesses looking to relocate, Towcester Park will offer warehouse space of up to 464,000 sq ft. Buildings at Towcester will feature HQ style office space, contemporary reception areas and high quality, modern working environments, with the largest unit including roof terraces on outboard offices.

As part of IMP’s commitment to its Sustainable Future’s strategy aligned to People, Planet and Place, the buildings will target EPC A and BREEAM Excellent ratings, ensuring high environmental standards for its buildings. The scheme overall will also aim for Net Zero Ready status, to support occupiers transition to Net Zero in their own operations.

Richard Sykes, Development Director for IM Properties said: “We welcome the start on site at Towcester, with significant activity having already taken place behind the scenes with the launch of the Community Fund and the establishment of a Community Liaison Group to enable effective communication with local people.

“This is balanced with getting set to deliver sustainable buildings built for the future with the flexibility to create space tailored to occupier’s needs through Design & Build options, helping to fulfil a shortage in prime industrial space in the area.”

The £200m GDV Towcester Park project will not only create jobs but also focus on upskilling the local workforce. Working closely with local educational institutions and training providers, IMP aims to introduce apprenticeship schemes, vocational training programs, and career pathways within the logistics and industrial sectors.

Applications for the Towcester Park Community Fund are now open. Local organisations interested in securing funding for community projects are encouraged to apply through Northamptonshire Community Foundation. For more information on eligibility and the application process, please visit https://www.ncf.uk.com/grants/grants-available/the-towcester-park-community-fund.