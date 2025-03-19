Work begins on exciting new improvements at Vue Northampton

Northampton will be among the first Vue locations in the UK to offer this enhanced viewing experience.

Work is underway to transform Vue Northampton, which includes exciting enhancements new to Vue’s venues in the UK.

As well as refreshing and upgrading the retail area to offer increased food and drink options, film fans will be able to enjoy the big screen experience in extra comfort as each screen will now be made up of leather recliner Lux seating.

Not only this, but Northampton will be among the first few in the UK to include Vue’s biggest, most comfortable recliner seating yet, The Ultra Lux, offering the best views, luxurious leather, reclining seating and extra space.

The refurbishment is being undertaken in phases to enable Vue to remain open and minimise any disruption to customers, but the first Lux and Ultra Lux seats will be ready for visitors to enjoy as soon as next month.

Scott Norgate, General Manager of Vue Northampton, said: “We have big plans to make the big screen experience better than ever for our customers.

“Customers in Northampton will be among just a select few who have the opportunity to try out the Ultra Lux seat. We are very excited to introduce it in Northampton alongside our luxury Lux recliners.

“Local film fans can also expect a new-look foyer and retail area and the best screen and sound experience that Vue is renowned for with high-definition laser projection screens, and Dolby surround sound.

More information can be found at www.myvue.com