Wootton WI takes to The Croquet Court
Members of Wootton WI descended on Roade Croquet Ground. Members of the Croquet Club made them welcome and kindly coached them with the intricacies of the game.
Weather was kind. The whole evening was most enjoyable, was described as "a bundle of laughs"and they enjoyed it so much they hope to go again soon!
