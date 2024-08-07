Wootton WI takes to The Croquet Court

By Barbara Bentley
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 15:52 BST
Wootton WI Croquet teamWootton WI Croquet team
Wootton WI Croquet team
Members of Wootton WI descended on Roade Croquet Ground. Members of the Croquet Club made them welcome and kindly coached them with the intricacies of the game.

Weather was kind. The whole evening was most enjoyable, was described as "a bundle of laughs"and they enjoyed it so much they hope to go again soon!

Related topics:Weather

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice