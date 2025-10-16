Wootton WI member receives Degree

Published 16th Oct 2025
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 12:56 BST
Glenys Massey after receiving her Degreeplaceholder image
Glenys Massey after receiving her Degree
Glenys Massey, a member of Wootton WI and Earls Barton WI, Northamptonshire Federation, attended Gloucester Teacher Training College. She enjoyed a long and happy teaching career, along with getting married and raising a family.

Imagine her surprise and joy to recently receive a notification awarding her a “Batchelor of Education (Honorary Award)! At the time of completion, graduates were awarded a Certificate in Education, which was the standard qualification for teachers. The same programme of study was subsequently recognised as equivalent to a Batchelor of Education degree.

An amazing Ceremony was held at St Francis Close Hall, Cheltenham. It took place in front of family and friends, as with a “normal” Degree Ceremony, except this time the audience was more likely to be the children and grandchildren than parents of the graduate! It was a lovely day and really emotional to see former students collect their Degrees in their 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Their delight in meeting up after such a long time was wonderful to see.

