Woodcraft Folk’s Camp 100 celebrated a century of youth-led activism and unveiled a bright Future

Woodcraft Folk’s Camp 100 landmark event has been alive with youth empowerment, adventure, and the spirit of cooperation as hundreds of young people and volunteers gather at Kelmarsh Hall marking 100 years of youth-led activism

Across rolling fields surrounding Kelmarsh Hall and gardens, Northamptonshire, something very special has been taking place over the last two weeks in what has been a landmark event for the youth sector.

From the 27th July to 6th August over 2,000 young people and volunteers from across the world have united in celebration and solidarity of youth organisation Woodcraft Folk’s centenary anniversary at Camp 100. It was especially heartening considering current world events to see young people uniting from across borders at camp. The camp had youth groups attend from Peru, Czech Republic, Denmark, Catalonia, Western Sahara and South Africa sharing cultures, arts and craft with their UK hosts.

This was an event centred on youth-led activities, global connections, outdoor adventures, engaging workshops and unforgettable memories. The site even boosted an onsite cinema, traveling storyteller postal service and radio station!

Young people around a campfire at Woodcraft Folk

From bushcraft and banner-making to peace and conflict workshops and campfire singalongs, the site has become a vibrant hub of creativity and education for social change.

The camp worked collaboratively with other organisations including the Peace Pledge Union, General Federation of Trade Unions and Future Forum to run an enticing educational programme exploring values rooted in the organisation from sustainability to peace and equality.

Campers have embraced village life—sharing responsibilities, cooking meals, and taking part in clan duties that reflect Woodcraft Folk’s values of equality and collaboration. Central days have brought everyone together for large-scale games, performances, and discussions, while village days offer space for reflection, skill-building, and fun.

In a nod to the charity’s previous camps and core values of youth empowerment, what is truly inspiring is Camp 100 has been an event created for young people by young people that has seen the charities young members take on roles from stewards to first aiders to cooks; instilling crucial skills such as critical thinking and problem solving that have contributed to character building, boosting confidence and shaping careers.

Young people taking part in a workshop at Camp 100

Woodcraft Folk Trustee Eedie Baker Thompson says:

‘One of the key principles at Woodcraft Folk is education for social change and that’s really important to me. It’s made me interested in human rights and something I want to do in my life. As trustees we’re currently working on the next 5 year strategy and big focuses are going to be sustainability, Equality, inclusion and diversity.

One of the important things about camps such as the one we have just done is bringing everyone together; people who have similar interests and values. It's very powerful as well as it being really joyful which is very important for young people right now.

‘You read the news and you think there’s so many horrible things happening and you think what can I do to help. Volunteering at Woodcraft Folk is a good thing to do as part of empathy and giving back. I want Woodcraft Folk to be remembered for social change, activism, learning about peace justice and diversity, that’s my favourite thing about it.”

Camp 100 has been one in a series of anniversary celebrations for the charity which has also included a book ‘Spanning the world with friendship’ and song launch, ‘100 Objects for 100 Years’ art exhibition and there will also be production of The Journal Co-operative Studies Centenary Woodcraft Folk special edition.

With international guests from across the IFM-SEI network and a special announcement about the 2030 International Camp, Camp100 is not just a celebration of the past—it’s been a launchpad for the future of the organisation.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Woodcraft Folk General Secretary says:

“As Woodcraft Folk celebrates our centenary, we face a pivotal moment. Not only to honour our past, but to shape our future with intention. I’m proud to have become General Secretary (CEO) at this important time, with a clear ambition: to grow our groups, strengthen our impact, and deepen our commitment to co-operative education.

Woodcraft Folk has always been more than a youth organisation. We are a movement rooted in the belief that children and young people have the power to change the world and that education is the key to unlocking that power. Through group nights, camps, and international exchanges, we do not just teach the values of peace, equality and co-operation. We live them.

At the heart of our movement is a simple but powerful commitment: Education for Social Change. We are here to grow a mass movement of young people who will shape the world, a movement that will last another 100 years and I hope you will join and support us on this next special and crucial chapter.”

It seems apt that 2025 also marks the 100th anniversary of the International Cooperative Alliance's (ICA) declaration of the International Day of Cooperatives as well as the start of the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC). The IYC 2025 will be a year-long celebration highlighting the contributions of cooperatives worldwide.

For an organisation steeped in history there are a lot of impactful stories and moments Woodcraft Folk has to be proud of from. From housing young refugees after the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s, to the creation of 44 local youth groups across the country between 2015-2017 and most recently, campaigning for free school meals, running four educational youth centres and organising 250 residential youth experiences over 100 days in the first quarter of 2025.

There are endless examples that showcase their relentless dedication to the youth sector. However, the charity isn’t resting on their laurels and has big plans for the future highlighting now is a more important time than ever for investment in them, the young generation and the wider youth sector.

With reduced access to green spaces for children, youth work being chronically underfunded and children’s mental health and wellbeing in crisis, investment in the younger generation and youth organisations is needed more than ever.

Woodcraft Folk is no exception to needing support and is calling on the public to join them as they embark on their next chapter. With over 200 youth groups across the UK, four educational centres, a varied youth and volunteer programme and a regular donation scheme there is plenty on offer to get involved with. Find out more at https://woodcraft.org.uk.

Stay tuned for more stories, reflections and bold plans from Woodcraft Folk as the organisation continues to inspire the next generation of changemakers. Watch this space!