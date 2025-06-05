Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and Allwyn launch Volunteer Programme as Northampton prepares to host six matches

To mark Volunteers’ Week in England, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, have announced their official volunteer programme for the tournament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of 1,500 volunteers, including 174 in Northampton, will help power the biggest-ever global celebration of women’s rugby - with 65 per cent of them nationwide women and 23 per cent aged between 17-29.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will run from 22 August to 27 September, bringing the world’s best players together for rugby’s pinnacle event, and Northampton will host six World Cup matches at Franklin’s Gardens between 24 August and 7 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the spotlight will shine on the stars of the game, at the heart of the tournament will be the volunteers, ensuring every detail runs smoothly and creating an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike. Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and supporting Volunteer Programme Partner, Allwyn have revealed that over 1,500 volunteers have been chosen to help deliver the tournament across match days, fan zones and broadcast and media areas, supporting the growth of women’s rugby on and off the pitch.

Volunteers at the most recent Women's Rugby World Cup

Designed to reflect the inclusive spirit of the tournament, 65 per cent of volunteers nationwide are women, with teams drawn from and representative of local communities. Volunteering in sport typically achieves gender parity, making this female majority even more notable. Recruitment was generated through grassroots rugby clubs, with in-person launch events taking part across the host cities, helping to build a strong connection between the tournament and its nationwide fan base.

The volunteering programme is being supported by Allwyn’s Social Value Fund. The annual £1 million fund backs initiatives as part of Allwyn’s commitment to operate The National Lottery in an environmentally and socially responsible way. Thanks to the support of Allwyn, all volunteers will participate in enhanced training programmes to help prepare them for their roles. These will include team-building exercises, venue-specific briefings, and wider online learning modules including customer service - ensuring every fan enjoys a world-class experience.

Volunteering has long been a cornerstone of British sport and society. Recent data from DCMS suggests that in England formal volunteering at least once a year has steadily declined over the last decade from 45 per cent to 28 per cent. The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is excited to welcome a new generation of changemakers, with nearly one in four (23 per cent) volunteers aged 17 to 29. The initiative is providing young people with valuable opportunities to develop skills and lay the foundations for future careers in sport and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, said:

"Volunteers are the heartbeat of every great tournament and are integral to its success. Their passion, energy and commitment symbolise the spirit of rugby – they are the ones who help create lasting memories and bring this world-class event to life. Without the support from Allwyn, we wouldn’t be able to deliver this extensive volunteer programme and we are hugely grateful for their support."

Andria Vidler, Chief Executive Officer of National Lottery operator, Allwyn, said: "Allwyn's Social Value Fund supports initiatives that create a positive legacy, enabling individuals and communities to thrive. We know that volunteers are the beating heart of sports events across the UK, which is why we are so excited to support the extraordinary volunteer programme at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025. Over 1,500 passionate individuals are stepping up to make a real difference, including many young people, first-time volunteers, and an impressively high proportion of women. Together, we are not only delivering a tournament, we are delivering long-lasting impact."

Ann Fray, Accreditation Team Member, The Gatekeepers, said:

“I think we have such skilled and talented Women playing rugby these days, and to host the World Cup in this country is an honour, therefore why would I not wish to support and promote this fantastic event. I’m so proud and really looking forward to helping it be a resounding success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is already breaking records, with over 300,000 tickets sold – more than double the total attendance for the 2021 edition in New Zealand. Tickets are still available via the official RWC 2025 ticketing site, and fans are encouraged to join what promises to be a once-in-a-generation celebration of the women’s game.

While volunteer recruitment for the tournament is now closed, local rugby clubs across the country are always looking for new members and volunteers. Contact your local club for more information.