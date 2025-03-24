Women and girls feel safer on their daily commute thanks to free safety tools and advice

Women commuting to work on Northampton’s Brackmills Industrial Estate are feeling safer, thanks to a powerful new initiative tackling personal security.

Brackmills Business Improvement District (BID) has teamed up with Northamptonshire Police to deliver targeted safety patrols, expert advice, and free personal security alarms ensuring those walking or cycling to work feel protected.

Aligned with Northamptonshire Police’s priority to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), the initiative is led by Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Paul Hurst, who is funded by Brackmills BID. As part of the campaign, Paul operates patrols on key routes across the estate, engaging commuters to provide personal safety advice and distribute Defender Slimline Personal Attack Alarms, also paid for by the BID.

Paul says: “We want all employees on Brackmills to feel safe. My targeted patrols enable me to provide practical support, reassurance, and safety tools to those who needed them. The BID’s funding of my role and these safety devices makes a real difference, allowing me to dedicate time to walking the beat and engaging directly with employees.”

Paul Hurst - Brackmills dedicated PCSO

In addition to the alarms which emit a high-pitched sound to deter potential attackers and include a built-in torch for added visibility, the BID has also funded and distributed 40 sets of cycle lights to improve safety for cyclists.

The safety and wellbeing of everyone working on the estate is a top priority for the Brackmills BID Team. In 2024 they introduced state-of-the-art mobile and static ANPR CCTV cameras, linked to the police, which are proving invaluable in helping to detect, deter, and disrupt crime.

Sara Homer, Chief Executive of Brackmills BID, added: “This personal safety campaign is the latest in a list of crime prevention measures that combine to ensure Brackmills remains a safe and welcoming place for businesses and employees. We are proud to support this important initiative and will continue to work closely with Northamptonshire Police as part of delivering our vision of being the premier business and logistics park in the country.”

The campaign is already receiving positive feedback from employees who appreciate the increased police presence and hands-on approach to safety. Looking ahead, Paul will continue patrols and support further crime prevention initiatives, including a targeted traffic operation with Northamptonshire Police.

To read the full story and the latest Annual Report from Brackmills BID, click here