Wollaston Vics YFC bowled over by sports fund help

Budding Harry Kanes and Lauren Hemps in Wollaston have been given a boost towards achieving their dream thanks to a new sports fund backed by former England cricketer Darren Gough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £100,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.

Wollaston Victoria YFC is a Charter Standard football club, affiliated to Northamptonshire FA, and plays in the Weetabix Youth Football League. It successfully applied to the fund to buy two pitch-side shelters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club Secretary Phil Cotter said: “We really appreciate the support Gigaclear have given us through the grassroots rural sport clubs fund. The team shelters it’s provided will help protect our players from the elements throughout the season and at tournaments. The supply of footballs and training equipment will help to equip our new young teams coming through and allow us to continue to develop young people from the area through football.”

Rural Sports Fund Ambassador Darren Gough

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as the Wollaston Vics and I wish them every success in the coming season. I believe the fund is helping make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

Wollaston Victoria YFC, who play their fixtures at their ground in London Road, is a village football club that seeks to give opportunities to children to have fun, playing football with their friends.

More than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wollaston are now able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps. For more details, visit Gigaclear.com