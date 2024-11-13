Wickes celebrates first school wellbeing challenge winner, fostering creativity and career inspiration among UK students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home improvement retailer, Wickes announce the winner of its newly launched Wickes School Wellbeing Challenge, a competition inspiring students to think creatively, develop new skills and think about careers in the retail industry.

In partnership with The Inspirational Learning Group (TILG), the Wickes School Wellbeing Challenge tasked students aged 13 to 14 to transform an underutilised or damaged space within their school into an area that promotes physical, mental, or emotional wellbeing using a budget of £2,000.

The winning entry, designed by The Duston School in Northampton, stood out for its idea of transforming an unused space in their school into a "Zen Garden." This garden would provide a calm, sensory-friendly retreat, specially designed for neurodiverse students who may feel overwhelmed by excessive stimulation. This talented team will now have the unique opportunity to see their designs transformed into a real-life project.

Since launching in September, over 2,000 students in 14 schools across the UK have participated, guided by Wickes Store Managers, Regional Leaders, and other colleagues who served as mentors throughout the challenge.

The 14 finalists, presented their projects to a panel of Wickes judges on the 12th of November. As part of the Wickes Community Programme a product donation initiative aimed at communities in the UK, Duston School will receive £2,000 in Wickes products, while the runner-up at Oasis Academy Sholing in Hedge End has won £500 to kick-start their vision.

Sonia Astill, Chief People Officer at Wickes said: “The Wickes School Wellbeing Challenge is a great new initiative which supports our Responsible Business strategy. We’re proud to connect with these students, to encourage their creativity, and to give them insights into the diverse opportunities at Wickes. This initiative truly reflects our commitment to social mobility and inspiring the next generation of talent.”

Wickes continues to support the communities it serves by investing in young people and promoting inclusive pathways to employment. With the programme’s early success, the company looks forward to helping even more students discover opportunities and develop skills that will drive growth and innovation in the home improvement sector.