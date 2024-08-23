Where there’s a Will, there’s a way! Journalism graduate lands dream opportunity on BBC radio

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Journalism graduate has become his own ‘scoop’ after landing a radio show with the BBC thanks to his time at University of Northampton (UON) and NLive Radio

Since he was a teenager, Will Oelrich has had a passion for communicating sports news and updates and, for some years, has been a fixture on the local media scene.

Will has recently finished his Multimedia Sports Journalism course and will graduate in November with a First Class honours degree.

During his three years at UON, he has been busy:

Will Oelrich

From Tuesday 3 September between 6-7pm Will’s sports reporting will reach a new audience on BBC Radio Coventry and Warwickshire* when he starts a radio show promoting sport in the city and county.

Called Wildcard, it will feature Will going to sports clubs in the area talking to the players, coaches, staff and anyone involved with the club to learn more about what they do and have a go at the sport himself.

Will says: “I am so proud and thrilled to have been given the opportunity to present a show on the BBC; it is a dream come true. When I had my on-air debut with them at the start of June I was a bit scared, but I loved the experience so much and how it sounded. I was so pleased to be asked to do more for them. To be offered a show and have it as mine is a dream come true.

“Thanks to the experience I gained at the University and NLive Radio, I got a head start and a platform to incredible opportunities. NLive Radio was a crucial part of my radio journey. I started volunteering there when I was 16, and the recognition I received from that time included a nomination in the BBC Sound Rising Stars in Radio Award that seriously lifted my career, got me recognised and allowed me to try things.

“The lecturers at the University have been great. They have worked closely with me, giving me advice and guidance that improved my journalistic skills. I stay in touch with them because they were an important part of my journey over the past three years.”

*Listen to BBC Radio Coventry and Warwickshire: 94.8 FM, 103.7 FM, 104 FM