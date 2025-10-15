WhatsApp assistant launched to help with adult social care queries

Community Matters

Residents across West Northamptonshire can now get quick, easy access to adult social care information thanks to a new digital assistant named Rose, available on WhatsApp.

Rose is a conversational AI (artificial intelligence) tool designed to help people navigate care services, find support, and get answers to common questions without needing to search through complex websites. Rose is being delivered on a trial basis by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) until March 2026.

From queries like “I am a new mum who is finding it difficult to be happy and excited” to “How can I get support for my mum who cares for my dad while he is in hospital?”, Rose provides trusted guidance and connects users to services from WNC and partners such as Alzheimer’s UK and wellbeing services.

To use Rose, just send a WhatsApp message saying “Hi Rose” to 07457 416323.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care and Public Health at West Northamptonshire Council said: “Rose is a fantastic example of how we’re using innovation to make services more accessible. Whether you're a carer, a concerned family member, or someone seeking support for yourself, Rose is here to help, quickly, simply, and securely. We’re proud to be leading the way in using AI to improve lives and encourage everyone to give it a try.”

Following successful testing with a small group of carers, Rose enters a second phase from October 2025 to March 2026, during which residents, carers, and professionals are encouraged to try it out and share feedback.

For more information, visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/rose.

