West Northants Trading Standards warn of fireworks danger

People planning Bonfire Night or Diwali celebrations are being advised on how to stay safe when buying fireworks.

West Northamptonshire Council’s Trading Standards team is reminding people to buy only from licensed sellers, and to avoid the temptation to pick up cheap fireworks from the back of a van, a market stall, or on social media.

All fireworks sold in the UK must carry the CE (Conformité Européenne) or UKCA mark and come with English labelling and instructions. Those that carry the China Export mark do not comply with European safety standards.

Fireworks which lack this will not have been put through the same rigorous testing as genuine fireworks and could pose a serious risk to public safety.

People are also reminded that the sorts of fireworks typically designed for private displays can only be bought by those aged 18 and over, and that the most powerful Category F4 fireworks must only be used by professionals.

The safest place to enjoy fireworks is at a properly organised public display, but those who choose to have a firework party at home should always follow the firework code here: RoSPA- Firework safety tips | RoSPA

Residents are also being reminded that it is illegal to set off or throw fireworks, including sparklers, in the street or other public places. Fireworks must not be used between 11pm and 7am, except on Bonfire Night (when the cut-off time is midnight), and on Diwali, New Year’s Eve, and Chinese New Year (when the cut-off time is 1am).

Cllr Andrew Last, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for HR, Corporate and Regulatory Services said: “Fireworks are a wonderful part of our seasonal celebrations, but they must be treated with care and respect. We want everyone to enjoy Bonfire Night and Diwali safely, which is why we’re urging residents to buy only from licensed sellers and follow the firework code.

"Unsafe or illegal fireworks can cause serious harm, and it’s simply not worth the risk. Our Trading Standards team is working hard to protect the public, and we encourage anyone with concerns to report them.”

More information can be found on the Northants Fire website: Bonfires and Fireworks – Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (northantsfire.gov.uk)

People are encouraged to report any suspected illegal products or sellers to Trading Standards by contacting Citizens Advice and Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.